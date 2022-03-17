Preacher shooed away by Florida beach goers with super soakers

A Florida street preacher was filmed being shooed away by beach goers with squirt guns on Saturday.

More than a dozen people were filmed spraying self proclaimed street pastor Adam Lacroix, as Lacroix delivered a sermon on Fort Myers Beach last weekend.

Mattie Petaccio, who’s vacationing from Michigan, told NBC 2 News “people are trying to play music and he’s out there with the speaker, which is annoying,”

Despite other people being filmed getting squirted during Saturday’s sermon, Lacroix says he feels he was the intended target.

“Honestly, it was directed at us. I know it was,” he said. “Some of them were getting right in our eye and just spraying right in our face.”

Lacroix says he wasn’t hurt and neither was his equipment, so he didn’t call the police.

However, Lacroix said he’ll keep coming back and forgives those who soaked him, telling NBC 2 News , “we forgive them. We know that sometimes people take it too far.”