Things To Do Around DFW: March 17-20

1883: The Journey West

Visitors to the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame will get up close with props, costumes and photography from the record-breaking Paramount+ series 1883 with this exhibit. “1883: The Journey West” was created by the museum in partnership with 101 Studios, Visit Fort Worth and the Fort Worth Film Commission.

The exhibition includes an authentic wagon, a camp set-up and wardrobe worn by Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott and LaMonica Garrett along with behind-the-scenes photography.

Where: National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, 1720 Gendy St., Fort Worth

When: Through Saturday, March 20

Cost: Adults - $12 / Seniors - $9 / Military - $9 / Kids 4-12 - $6 / 3 and under - Free

More info: http://www.cowgirl.net/1883-exhibition/

BIG BUGS Exhibit at Fort Worth Botanic Garden

David Rogers’ Big Bugs comes to Fort Worth for the first time. It’s an exhibit of insect sculptures on a gigantic scale. Insects outnumber us one million to one. Many live in communal groups working as one for the common good of all. Their ranks include engineers, soldiers, weightlifters, weavers, hunters, stalkers, gatherers, and even royalty. The sculptures are created using various combinations of whole trees, cut green saplings, dry branches and other forest materials. Audiences will marvel or stand bug-eyed before the larger-than-life insect sculptures and gain an appreciation for these invaluable members of the animal kingdom.

Where: 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth

When: March 11 - June 11

Cost: Free with garden admission

More info: https://fwbg.org/brit-news/bigbugs/

Billy Bob’s: Dustin Lynch (Friday), Diamond Rio (Saturday),

Where: Billy Bob’s, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Ft Worth

When: Friday at 10 p.m. & Saturday at 10 p.m.

Cost: $18-$65

More info: https://billybobstexas.com/events

Butterflies in the Garden at Fort Worth Botanic Garden

“Celebrate the Change” in the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and marvel at a multitude of butterflies during Butterflies in the Garden, the largest exhibit of live, exotic butterflies in north-central Texas.

Behold nature’s wondrous transformation and marvel at brilliantly colored living jewels fluttering about in the Rainforest Conservatory. Butterflies in the Garden kicks off on February 25 and runs through April 10. The six-week exhibit will be open daily, including Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All tickets are timed entries. Tickets are available at the door (beginning February 25) or purchase in advance online.

Where: 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth

When: Daily through April 10

Cost: $8 - $12

More info: https://brit.org/calendar-events/signature-events/butterflies-in-the-garden/

CARNE y ARENA (Virtually present, Physically invisible)

Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award®-winning virtual reality experience CARNE y ARENA (Virtually present, Physically invisible) explores the human condition of immigrants and refugees.

The immersive VR experience recounts the harrowing journey of Central American and Mexican refugees. CARNE y ARENA is presented for the first time in Texas, the state that shares the longest border with Mexico—over 1200 miles—and a crossing point for many refugees. The installation opens in Fair Park after numerous sold-out runs in the U.S. and abroad.

CARNE y ARENA is a solo virtual reality experience designed for one visitor at a time to circulate while limiting interactions and respecting distances safely and comfortably. It will be open to the public Tuesday - Sunday, 11 am to 9 pm CST.

The experience is a twenty-minute solo journey centered around a multi-narrative virtual reality sequence based on true accounts of Central American and Mexican refugees. Lines between subject and bystander are blurred and bound together through state-of-the-art immersive technology as visitors walk in a vast, sand-filled space and witness a fragment of a refugee’s journey.

Tickets are required in advance and are available online only.

Where: Fair Park - Food and Fiber Pavilion, 1121 1st Ave., Dallas

When: Daily through April 17 (closed on Mondays)

Cost: $35 - $55

More info: https://www.nashersculpturecenter.org/art/exhibitions/exhibition/id/1847?carne-y-arena

Circus Vazquez

It’s fun under the big top in Frisco. Enjoy a cast of incredible circus superstars, led by Memo Vazquez (the Ringmaster).

Where: Riders Field, 7300 Rough Riders Trl., Frisco

When: Daily through March 28; M-F at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 2, 5 and 8

Cost: $40

More info: https://circovazquez.com/

Come from Away

Broadway’s COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America! This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Where: Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave., Dallas

When: March 8 - March 20

Cost: $25 and up

More info: https://dallassummermusicals.org/shows/come-from-away/

“The Continual Struggle”

The George W. Bush Presidential Center will host “The Continual Struggle: The American Freedom Movement and the Seeds of Social Change” by artist Brian Washington from Jan. 17 to March 27, 2022, in Freedom Hall at the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. The exhibit is made possible by the generous support of our presenting sponsor, The Boeing Company.

“The Continual Struggle: The American Freedom Movement and the Seeds of Social Change,” a collection that was 13 years in the making, documents all phases of the civil rights movement, a pivotal time in America’s ongoing fight to eliminate segregation and other forms of race-based disenfranchisement. The 25-piece exhibit uses visual art as a way of educating, storytelling, powerfully recalling an era of protests against injustice and inequality.

Where: George W. Bush Presidential Center, 2943 SMU Blvd., Dallas

When: Through March 27

Cost: $26

More info: https://www.bushcenter.org/exhibits-and-events/exhibits/2022/the-continual-struggle.html

Dallas Blooms: "Birds in Paradise"

Named by Southern Living as one of “The Best Places to See Stunning Spring Blooms Across the South,” the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Dallas Blooms, the largest annual floral festival in the Southwest.

With the theme “Birds in Paradise,” the spring festival showcases an explosion of color from 100 varieties of spring bulbs, 500,000 spring-blooming blossoms, thousands of azaleas and hundreds of Japanese cherry trees. Highlights include four larger-than-life peacock topiaries, 500,000 spring blooming bulbs and a variety of themed programming, including bird talks, bird flight shows, demonstrations and more.

Where: 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

When: Daily through April 10

Cost: $12 - $20

More info: https://www.dallasarboretum.org/events-activities/dallas-blooms/

Dallas Festival of Colors: Holi Mela

CELEBRATE with your friends and family at the Festival of Spring at SouthFork Ranch. The celebration goes from 11am-5pm with music, dance, DJs, stage performances, color throws, food trucks, a tug of love, face painting and more! There’s also a color run that starts at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Southfork Ranch, 3700 Hogge Dr., Parker

When: Saturday, March 19

Cost: $15

More info: https://www.dallasfestivalofcolors.com/

Dallas Literary Festival

The Dallas Literary Festival believes that books can bring us together, by helping us to see the world from a new perspective and revealing what matters most to us as a community, society, and species. The theme this year is RESILIENCE, progressing forward during the powerful and unpredictable currents in social movements, politics, and public health that have shaped the world in recent years. Featured speakers include: David Treuer and DaMaris B. Hill on Friday at 7 p.m. at SMU’s McCord Auditorium, Eric Dickerson will speak Saturday at noon at SMU’s McCord Auditorium, Charles Blow will speak on Sunday at noon at African American Museum of Dallas, and Nikole Hannah-Jones on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at SMU’s McFarlin Auditorium.

Where: McCord Auditorium, 3225 University Boulevard Dallas / McFarlin Auditorium, 6405 Boaz Ln, Dallas / African American Museum, 3536 Grand Ave, Dallas

When: March 18-22

Cost: Free - must register

More info: https://www.dallasliteraryfestival.org/

Disaster!

Disaster! is a new musical straight from Broadway, featuring some of the most unforgettable songs of the '70s. "Knock on Wood," "Hooked on a Feeling," "Sky High," "I Am Woman" and "Hot Stuff" are just a few of the scintillating hits in this hilarious musical comedy. Audiences and critics are wild for this hilarious homage to the era of bell-bottoms, platform shoes and the hustle. With larger-than-life characters, snappy dialogue and some of the most recognizable songs of the '70s, Disaster! will have you dancing in your seat and rolling in the aisle.

Where: Willow Bend Center of the Arts, 6121 W. Park Blvd. Suite B126, Plano

When: March 18 - 20

Cost: $20 and up

More info: https://ntparep.org/shows/disaster/

Disney on Ice: Let's Celebrate

It’s time for magic! Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for non-stop fun when 50 of your favorite Disney friends come to life through world-class ice skating.

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

When: March 17, 18, 19, 20

Cost: $15 and up

More info: https://www.disneyonice.com/lets-celebrate

Do No Harm

Do No Harm, Soul Rep co-founder Anyika McMillan-Herod’s newest play, was commissioned by theologian Dr. Evelyn Parker and the Association of Practical Theology. The play explores the story of three enslaved women – Anarcha, Betsey, and Lucy – who were experimented on without anesthesia by Dr. J. Marion Sims, credited as “The Father of Modern Gynecology.” This is a story not only of pain, but of sisterhood and survival.

Where: Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St., Dallas

When: March 17-19

Cost: $29.50

More info: https://www.attpac.org/on-sale/2022/do-no-harm/

Focus: Jill Magid at the Modern Art Museum in Fort Worth

Throughout Jill Magid’s career, she has carried out extraordinary tasks for her projects. The Brooklyn-based artist inserts herself into established systems of control to engage them from within. For her exhibition at the Modern, Magid will show new works, including drawing, sculpture, and installation, alongside the film Tender Balance, 2021, and related works developed for the 2021 exhibition Tender: Balance at the Renaissance Society that expand upon her 2020 Creative Time public artwork, Tender. On March 1, the Modern will host Magid for a lecture

Where: Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth

When: Daily through March 20 (Closed Mondays)

Cost: $16 - adults / $12 - seniors / $10 - students / Under 18 - Free

More info: https://www.themodern.org/exhibition/focus-jill-magid

Front & Center: Carla Hall

Front & Center is a topical speaker series that will have an annual theme focusing on significant national and global discourse. The series will bring renowned thought leaders to share their authentic, unique perspectives on the year's topic, provoke self-reflection, and conclude with a Q&A with audience members.

Carla Hall is best known as a former co-host of ABC’s Emmy award winning, popular lifestyle series “The Chew.” She currently appears on ABC’s Strahan and Sara. She won over audiences when she competed on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and “Top Chef: All Stars” and shared her philosophy to always cook with love. Carla believes food connects us all, and she strives to communicate this through her work, her cooking, and in her daily interactions with others.

Where: Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis St., Coppell

When: Sunday, March 20 at 6:00 p.m.

Cost: $39

More info: https://www.coppellartscenter.org/events/detail/carla-hall

Immersive Frida Kahlo

Explore the world through the eyes of the legendary Frida Kahlo – a brilliant, uncompromising painter who created some of history’s most iconic artwork. As you stroll through the Lighthouse Immersive gallery, you will see the Mexico-born artist’s work come to life on a grand scale and discover the people, events, and obstacles that made her the extraordinary woman she was. The mesmerizing, large-scale projections, accompanied by a ravishing musical score, will sweep you up as you encounter Frida as never before.

Where: Lighthouse Dallas, 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

When: Daily through April 17

Cost: $39 and up

More info: https://www.immersive-frida.com/dallas/

It Was 50 Years Ago Today: A Tribute to The Beatles' Rubber Soul & Revolver

Join Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Jason Scheff of Chicago, Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts, Joey Molland of Badfinger and Denny Laine of The Moody Blues & Wings as they bring you an absolutely hit filled night, performing the very best of The Beatles most revered albums, Rubber Soul and Revolver as well as a selection of their hits. Grab some tickets right now, this is a one of a kind show that you won't ever see again!

Where: Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., Dallas

When: Sunday, March 20, 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $47 and up

More info: http://www.majestictheatredallas.com/events/it-was-fifty-years-ago-today-a-tribute-to-the-beatles/

JooYoung Choi: Songs of Resilience from the Tapestry of Faith

Culminating a multi-year series celebrating Texas-based contemporary Asian women artists, the Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas will present JooYoung Choi: Songs of Resilience from the Tapestry of Faith. The display features the works of the Houston-based multidisciplinary artist whose paintings, videos, sculptures, animations, music and installations merge the autobiographical with the fantastical.

Where: Crow Museum, 2010 Flora St., Dallas

When: February 12 - September 4 (Tuesdays-Sundays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Cost: Free - suggested $12 donation

More info: https://crowcollection.org/

Kenny G with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra

Kenny G returns to Fort Worth after his much-anticipated performance last year was postponed. Relax to the mellow sounds of Grammy Award-winning saxophonist and highest-selling instrumental musician of our time, as he performs hits like "Havana," "Forever in Love," "Heart and Soul," "Silhouette," and "My Heart Will Go On.”

Where: Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth

When: March 18-20

Cost: $35 and up

More info: https://fwsymphony.org/concerts-tickets/subscriptions-and-series-info/pops-series/kenny-g

“Liberty & Laughter: The Lighter Side of the White House”

The George W. Bush Presidential Center's special exhibit glimpses behind-the-scenes into the lighter side of life in the White House. Entertaining first family anecdotes, interactive multimedia, and amusing artifacts unveil presidential pranks, inside jokes, and more. Revealing how humor has evolved from our Founding Fathers to the present day makes one thing readily apparent – laughter remains vital to a thriving democracy.

Where: George W. Bush Presidential Center, 2943 SMU Blvd., Dallas

When: Through December 31

Cost: $26

More info: https://www.bushcenter.org/exhibits-and-events/exhibits/2020/liberty-and-laughter.html

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

The internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, opens at Irving Mall. The exhibition is a presentation of museum-quality, near-life-size reproductions of one of the world’s greatest artistic achievements. Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is a collection of the artist’s renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, reproduced in a format that allows viewers to get face-to-face with the masterpieces. Through 34 artfully displayed reproductions, this innovative presentation includes world-renowned pieces like The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgement, bringing them just a few feet away from the audience.

Where: Irving Mall, 3880 Irving Mall, Irving

When: February 11 - March 20

Cost: $17.50 and up

More info: https://chapelsistine.com/exhibits/dallas/

Miles for Migraine - Dallas 2022

Miles for Migraine will host its 4th annual 2-mile Walk (or Intentional Movement of your choice), 5K Run and Relax Dallas Event on Saturday March 19th at Anderson Bonner Park. This event is a fundraiser for Migraine & Headache Awareness, Treatment & Research. Dress up in your best purple flair for a chance at a fun prize! All funds raised will benefit the UTSW Headache Center to support migraine research and fellowship training programs.

Where: Anderson Bonner Park, 12700 Park Central Dr., Dallas

When: Saturday, March 19 at 9:00 a.m.

Cost: $35

More info: https://dfw.milesformigraine.org/

NCAA Men's Basketball - Dickies Arena

Catch March Madness in Cowtown this week. It starts with free admission to team practices on Wednesday. Then on Thursday, there’s a Fan Fest 10:30a-11:30a with music, food & beverages on the West side of the arena. Doors open for Session 1 – 11:30am. #1 seed Baylor takes on Norfolk St. at 1, followed by #8 seed North Carolina and #9 seed Marquette at 3:30 p.m. On Thursday evening, Creighton and San Diego State meet in the 8/9 matchup, followed by #1 seed Kansas tangling with the winner of Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The winners of each of the games in the sessions will face off on Saturday for a shot at the Sweet 16!

Where: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth

When: Wednesday, March 16, Thursday, March 17 & Saturday, March 19

Cost: $180 and up

More info: https://dickiesarena.com/event/2022-ncaa-mens-basketball-first-and-second-rounds/

Retro Expo

Retro Expo will feature guest stars of the biggest hit movies and television shows from the 1970s through 1990s, including Back to the Future, Land of the Lost, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Battlestar Galactica, The A-Team, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and Dragonball Z. Get autographs from TV and movie stars, and buy merchandise from the glory days of pop culture. Shoppers can expect to find vintage Star Wars action figures, comic books from the "Silver" and "Bronze" eras, old school video games and VHS tapes, vinyl records and trading cards with the hard sticks of gum still inside the pack. Dealers will also be selling new merchandise with a retro flair like Funko Pop bobble head figures, Pokémon cards, new comic books and t-shirts with your favorite cartoon characters and horror movies.

Where: Plano Event Center, 2000 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano

When: Friday March 18 from 4p-7p, Saturday March 19 from 10a-5p

Cost: GA - $12 / VIP - $40

More info: https://www.retroexpo.com/

Sandy Rodriguez in Isolation - at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art

Explore the healing power of art through Sandy Rodriguez in Isolation, featuring 30 new works on paper created by the Los Angeles–based painter during her recent Joshua Tree Highlands Artist Residency in Southern California. Impacted by the rapid news cycle of rising COVID-19 fatalities and nationwide demonstrations against police brutality, Rodriguez turned to the surrounding desert as a guide for her response. She collected botanical specimens native to the region with medicinal and utilitarian applications, which she studied, painted, then processed as handmade paints to create possibilities for healing past and present trauma through the recovery of Indigenous knowledge systems. The exhibition features landscapes, protest scenes, maps, and botanical studies, all created using her hand-processed inks and watercolors.

Where: Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth

When: Daily through April 17

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.cartermuseum.org/

Sculpting Mid-Century Modern Life at the Nasher Sculpture Center

Italian-born, American artist Harry Bertoia (1915–1978) was one of the most prolific, innovative artists of the postwar period. He made one-of-a kind jewelry, designed iconic chairs, created thousands of unique sculptures including large-scale commissions for significant buildings, and advanced the use of sound as sculptural material. Harry Bertoia: Sculpting Mid-Century Modern Life is the first US museum retrospective of the artist’s career in almost 50 years and the first to examine the full scope of his broad, interdisciplinary practice. Drawn from public and private collections, the exhibition brings together over 100 works of art featuring important examples of his jewelry, metalsmithing, furniture design, monotypes, and the hundreds of singular, handmade sculptures including large-scale commissions and pioneering sounding sculptures.

Where: Nasher Sculpture Center, 2001 Flora St., Dallas

When: January 29 - April 24

Cost: $10 adults (Discounts for Seniors/Educators/Students/Children/Military & First Responders)

More info: https://www.nashersculpturecenter.org/art/exhibitions/exhibition/id/665?harry-bertoia

Seltzerland

They’ve rounded up the best hard seltzer brands in the land for one epic day dedicated to the bubbly brew everyone can’t get enough of. Choose from 100+ hard seltzers, indulge in mouthwatering munchies, and bust out the ‘gram for the most insta-worthy moments. GA Tickets Include: 100+ hard seltzer tasting across the course, photo ops, games, and activities and food for purchase on-site. VIP Tickets Include: a commemorative Seltzerland tasting cup, premier time slots, 100+ hard seltzer tastings across the course, a full can of seltzer, a specialty seltzer cocktail, photo ops, games, and activities, and 10% off all merch

Where: Lake Park Golf Course, 6 Lake Park Rd., Lewisville

When: Saturday, March 19

Cost: $20

More info: https://www.seltzerland.com/dallas-2022

Shamrocks & Shenanigans at Crockett Row

Grab your best green getup and head on over to Crockett Row for Shamrocks & Shenanigans - A St. Patrick's Day Festival! They will have: Green Miniature Ponies, Face Painters, Balloon Artists, Insta-Worthy Photo-Ops, Green Drink Specials, Brunch / Lunch Specials and DJs

Where: Crockett Row, 816 Foch St., Fort Worth

When: Saturday, March 19, 11am - 3pm

Cost: Free

More info: https://crockettrow.com/

Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood

Sherwood is an hilarious comedy and an extraordinary new take on the legend of Robin Hood! Ken Ludwig’s retelling of this beloved classic is a moving tale of a young man’s discovery that everyone has a responsibility to care for his fellow man. Packed with thrills, romance, laughs, and great characters like Little John, Friar Tuck, and Maid Marian, SHERWOOD tells the timeless story of a hero of the people who takes on the powers that be.

Where: Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving

When: March 18-20, 24-26

Cost: $22 and up

More info: https://mainstageirving.com/sherwood/

Shrek the Musical

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her own rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand… and his name is Shrek. Based on the Oscar-winning, smash-hit DreamWorks Animation film, the Tony® Award-winning fairytale adventure Shrek the Musical brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears.

Where: Casa Mañana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth

When: March 18-20, 25-27, April 1-3

Cost: $19 and up

More info: http://www.casamanana.org/attraction/shrek-the-musical/

Something Rotten!

Two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical in this hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway.

Where: Granville Arts Center, 300 N. 5th St., Garland

When: March 18-20, 25-27

Cost: $20

More info: https://www.garlandcivic.org/

Spirit Lodge: Mississippian Art from Spiro

Organized by the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in close consultation with the Caddo Nation and Wichita and Affiliated Tribes, this exhibition of nearly 200 ancient and contemporary works explores Mississippian ceremonial centers, the discovery of the Spiro site, cultural continuity, and the active power of Mississippian art.

Where: Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., Dallas

When: March 13 - August 7

Cost: Free

More info: https://dma.org/art/exhibitions/spirit-lodge-mississippian-art-spiro

Swan Lake

The Russian Ballet brings to the stage one of the most magical and well-known works from the classic ballet repertoire, Swan Lake. With an unforgettable score by Tchaikovsky, it is easy to see why Swan Lake continues to earn the adoration of classical ballet enthusiasts.

Where: Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., Dallas

When: Friday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $45 and up

More info: https://artandseek.org/calendar/event/108997/rbt-presents-swan-lake

Symphonic Sinatra

SYMPHONIC SINATRA is the ultimate Frank Sinatra experience live in concert. With breathtaking stage charisma, sparkling blue eyes, and a velvet baritone voice, Brian Duprey captures the look, sound, and mannerisms of Ol' Blue Eyes while the orchestra recreates the lush strings and powerful horns of Frank Sinatra's original recordings.

Where: Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson

When: Sunday, March 20 at 2 and 7

Cost: $55 and up

More info: https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event/i/8011/d/symphonic-sinatra

Towers of Tomorrow at the Perot Museum

Featuring 20 iconic skyscrapers from across the globe, Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks makes its Texas debut Sept. 24 at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. The LEGO sculptures – from the world’s tallest building to the Empire State Building – were constructed over 2,000 hours with more than half a million LEGO® bricks by Ryan McNaught, one of only 21 LEGO certified professionals in the world. All ages can get creative as they build upon a growing LEGO installation using thousands of the popular colored bricks.

Where: Perot Museum, 2201 N Field, Dallas

When: Now through April 24, 2022

Cost: $28 for adult (less for members, kids, seniors)

More info: https://www.perotmuseum.org/

