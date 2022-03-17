ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbury, NY

Spring is in full bloom at the Flower and Garden show at Hicks Nurseries

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TQ1cj_0ehtEu3F00

Spring is in full bloom at the Flower and Garden show at Hicks Nurseries.

See over 200 varieties of flowers in the 20,000-square-foot greenhouse in Westbury.

This year's theme is "From Manhattan to Montauk," so you'll see a city style community garden.

There are seven styled gardens - go from Brooklyn to Queens - and across Long island.

Go beyond the hedges to see an elegant Hamptons Garden and the perfect peonies.

The azaleas are so bright and beautiful and the garden will transport you to Montauk.

And check out the Jones Beach tower, go right around the traffic circle to get to the Nassau County Garden.

There's even an i-spy game for kids to play

Get inspiration for your home and garden, the show runs through March 27. It's open seven days a week, and there's no admission fee.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westbury, NY
City
Montauk, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
News 12

Mets announce future service dog in training. He needs a name

The Amazin’ Mets Foundation is asking fans to help name a future service dog who will have a home in the team’s front office for the upcoming season. The male yellow Lab is 11 weeks old and will “attend community events and select home games at Citi Field to expose him to various environments that will help mold him into a confident and calm future service dog.”
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Long Island#Hamptons#Hicks Nurseries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
News 12

WILD RESCUE: Horse pulled from pool in Bohemia

Officials say a horse is safe after a wild rescue in Suffolk County. Police and volunteer firefighters rescued 3-year-old Penny over the weekend in Bohemia. The mare was stuck in the deep end of a swimming pool Saturday morning and was trapped in the pool covering. The first responders were...
BOHEMIA, NY
News 12

News 12

59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy