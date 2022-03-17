Spring is in full bloom at the Flower and Garden show at Hicks Nurseries.

See over 200 varieties of flowers in the 20,000-square-foot greenhouse in Westbury.

This year's theme is "From Manhattan to Montauk," so you'll see a city style community garden.

There are seven styled gardens - go from Brooklyn to Queens - and across Long island.

Go beyond the hedges to see an elegant Hamptons Garden and the perfect peonies.

The azaleas are so bright and beautiful and the garden will transport you to Montauk.

And check out the Jones Beach tower, go right around the traffic circle to get to the Nassau County Garden.

There's even an i-spy game for kids to play

Get inspiration for your home and garden, the show runs through March 27. It's open seven days a week, and there's no admission fee.