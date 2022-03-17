82-year-old man hit and killed by vehicle at Grand and Glenstone in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police have released the name of the person who was hit by a vehicle and killed Thursday morning.

A news release said Mantak Chiu, who is 82 years old and from Springfield, was headed west in the crosswalk south of Grand and Glenstone when a southbound Ford Transit hit him. Chiu was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chiu’s family has been notified, according to police.

Police say there is no evidence the driver was impaired, but officers are investigating.

This is Springfield’s third traffic fatality, but first pedestrian fatality in 2022, according to SPD.

