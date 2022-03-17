ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

82-year-old man hit and killed by vehicle at Grand and Glenstone in Springfield

By Sydney Moran, Christina Randall
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police have released the name of the person who was hit by a vehicle and killed Thursday morning.

A news release said Mantak Chiu, who is 82 years old and from Springfield, was headed west in the crosswalk south of Grand and Glenstone when a southbound Ford Transit hit him. Chiu was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chiu’s family has been notified, according to police.

Police say there is no evidence the driver was impaired, but officers are investigating.

This is Springfield’s third traffic fatality, but first pedestrian fatality in 2022, according to SPD.

Previous story:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash Thursday morning, according to Springfield police.

Police responded to Glenstone and Grand Street around 6:30 a.m. The vehicle was traveling southbound when a pedestrian was walking westbound on Grand Street at an intersection. The vehicle collided with the pedestrian.

The driver is cooperating with police and currently, there are no signs of impairment.

