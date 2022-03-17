Intel details $150 million education investment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Chipmaker Intel has revealed new details about a $150 million investment in semiconductor research in Ohio and nationally.
The update follows the company's January announcement that it's investing $20 billion to build a factory in central Ohio in an attempt to help alleviate a global shortage of chips that power everything from phones to cars to home appliances.
The company said Thursday it’s investing $50 million in Ohio higher education initiatives.
Intel said the U.S. National Science Foundation will provide a matching $50 million to advance research on semiconductor design and manufacturing across the country.
