ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Intel details $150 million education investment

By The Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HV28O_0ehtCZvM00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Chipmaker Intel has revealed new details about a $150 million investment in semiconductor research in Ohio and nationally.

The update follows the company’s January announcement that it’s investing $20 billion to build a factory in central Ohio in an attempt to help alleviate a global shortage of chips that power everything from phones to cars to home appliances.

Police investigating shooting on Youngstown’s West Side

The company said Thursday it’s investing $50 million in Ohio higher education initiatives.

Intel said the U.S. National Science Foundation will provide a matching $50 million to advance research on semiconductor design and manufacturing across the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Motion filed by Ohio government officials to move primary to June 28

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motion has been filed by State Senator Vernon Sykes and Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo to move the Ohio primary election date to June 28. The Ohio primary election is currently scheduled for May 3 but this motion filed to the Ohio Supreme Court by Democrats Sykes and Russo […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Youngstown, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Business
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Youngstown, OH
Business
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Higher Education#Ap
WKBN

Ohio redistricting commission hires outside mapmakers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Redistricting Commission is starting its fourth set of state legislative maps after the Ohio Supreme Court struck down the last three. The commission has until Monday, March 28, to present the maps to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and one day later to the court. The commission convened […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
WKBN

WKBN

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy