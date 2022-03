CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Chicago's downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade returned to Columbus Drive on Saturday. This year's theme was honoring the city's essential workers.Despite the cold, the vibe was infectious, where hundreds of people looked forward to a sense of normalcy, watching the Chicago River turn green and a parade we haven't seen in two years. A cold Saturday morning brought out a sea of green on Columbus Drive.After the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the St. Patrick's Day Parade for two consecutive years, this year's event had people flocking to watch."I'm kind of...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO