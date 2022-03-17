ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

March Madness tips off: Tourney gets rolling with 16 games

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3FrY_0ehtCMh900
1 of 4

A look at what’s happening in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday:

GAME OF THE DAY

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE VS. PROVIDENCE

The tourney gets rolling with 16 first-round games and one of the most intriguing pits the 13th-seeded Jackrabbits against the fourth-seeded Friars in a Midwest Region tilt in Buffalo, New York.

Providence is favored by just two points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and facing an opponent no one would want to take on right now.

South Dakota State ran through the Summit League regular season unbeaten, owns the nation’s longest win streak at 21 games and is in the tournament for the sixth time in 11 years. The Jackrabbits are shooting 45% on 3-pointers to lead the nation, and it’s not just one sharpshooter. It’s five.

Providence is not playing its best right now. The Friars are coming off a 27-point Big East Tournament loss to Creighton and struggled to beat lesser teams three times since mid-February.

OH, BROTHER

Brothers Arthur Kaluma and Adam Seiko got a Selection Sunday surprise when Creighton and San Diego State were matched for a Midwest Region first-round game in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kaluma, a freshman forward and the highest-rated recruit in Greg McDermott’s 12 years at Creighton, has been a starter all season and averages 9.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Seiko, a senior guard, has mostly come off the bench and averaged 5.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 23 minutes per game.

The two played together last summer on the Ugandan National Team.

“The family group chat is going crazy right now,” Kaluma told the Omaha World-Herald.

DEVANTE’S DISAPPOINTMENT

Michigan will be without starting point guard DeVante’ Jones when it plays Colorado State in a South Region game in Indianapolis. Wolverines freshman Frankie Collins will draw his first start.

Jones entered concussion protocol after getting hit in the nose by an inadvertent elbow in practice this week. Jones, playing his final season after transferring from Coastal Carolina, is the Wolverines’ third-leading scorer. Michigan coach Juwan Howard didn’t rule out Jones coming back later in the tournament if the Wolverines advance.

LET’S DO IT AGAIN

Winning back-to-back national titles is harder than ever, according to Baylor coach Scott Drew.

Only two schools have done it — 2006-07 Florida and 1991-92 Duke — since John Wooden’s UCLA teams won seven in a row from 1967-73.

Baylor is trying to become the third as it opens the tournament as the No. 1 seed in the East against Norfolk State in Fort Worth.

“In this day, if you win it all, probably you have a lot of pros that leave,” Drew said. “And then with the transfer portal, people leave. And it’s hard to have enough talent or chemistry or experience to repeat.”

Drew has had to replace four starters from the team that beat Gonzaga in the national final.

“There’s normally more pressure and expectations when you’re the reigning champ,” Drew said. “But at the same time with us, it’s such a new team and we’ve lost so much, I think there’s plenty of excitement. And we haven’t approached it with pressure, but more opportunity.”

PERSISTENCE PAYS

Chris Jans finally got his guy when Teddy Allen’s long and winding road reached New Mexico State this season. The Aggies, seeded 12th in the West, face Connecticut in Buffalo.

Allen had made stops at West Virginia, Wichita State, Western Nebraska Community College and Nebraska before arriving in Las Cruces.

Allen averages 19 points per game and is the Western Athletic Conference player of the year. This will be his second experience in the NCAA Tournament, but it’s been a while. He played in two games for West Virginia in 2018.

“This is my third time recruiting him,” Jans said. “Took me a while, but we finally got it done.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Miller returning as Xavier men’s basketball coach

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Sean Miller is returning to Xavier. According to a tweet from Jeff Goodman with Stadium, Miller chose to return to Xavier instead of heading to South Carolina. Sources said the deal is for six years. Miller was with Xavier from 2001 to 2009, spending his first three years with the Musketeers […]
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Miami gets third No. 1 seed in 5 games with South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley sees something familiar in her second-round NCAA Tournament opponent, Miami. The No. 8 seed Hurricanes (21-12) are hot — winning nine of their last 11 after a 12-10 start— and tested. Sunday’s game will be their third in their past five against a team that earned a No. 1 seed in this year’s tournament. Miami beat Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals and lost to North Carolina State in the title game.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Reportedly Recruiting 1 Top Free Agent

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in recruitment mode now that free agency is officially underway. One of the players that he’s recruiting is former Cowboys tackle La’el Collins. Collins is scheduled to visit with the Bengals very soon as they try and sign him. It’s quite obvious that...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juwan Howard
Person
Chris Jans
Person
Greg Mcdermott
The Associated Press

Jackson sparks Texas A&M past Oregon 75-60 in NIT

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quenton Jackson tossed in 17 points as Texas A&M beat Oregon 75-60 in the second round of the NIT on Saturday. Manny Obaseki had 11 points for the Aggies (25-12). Wade Taylor IV and Henry Coleman III both scored 10. added 10 points. Tyrece Radford had 11 rebounds and scored eight.
BASKETBALL
The Associated Press

Baranczyk gives Sooners women a boost in 1st year at helm

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jennie Baranczyk initially was a bit hesitant last year while looking into the Oklahoma women’s basketball coaching vacancy. After all, she was successful and happy at Drake. And at Oklahoma, she’d have to replace Sherri Coale, who led the Sooners to three Final Fours and a national championship game appearance during a decorated 25-year career.
NORMAN, OK
NebraskaTV

Huskers season comes to close in first round of NCAA Tourney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sam Haiby scored a season-high 20 points while adding six rebounds and three steals, but it was not enough to overcome a frustrating Gonzaga defense in a 68-55 loss to the Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday afternoon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Ncaa Tournament#Coastal Carolina#Fanduel Sportsbook#Summit League#Jackrabbits#Big East Tournament#Ugandan
The Spun

There’s 1 Most Popular Upset Pick In The First Round

It feels like there’s always a trendy upset pick during the first round of the NCAA tournament. Judging by recent betting trends, Providence enters this Thursday’s game against South Dakota State on upset alert. As of now, the Friars are just 2.5-point favorites over the Jackrabbits. According to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WOWT

Defensive battle expected between No. 9 Creighton and No. 8 San Diego State

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays’ first round match-up with the Aztecs will feature two conference Defensive Players of the Year. SDSU forward Nathan Mensah earned the Mountain West’s 2021-2022 DPOY honor after leading the conference in blocks with 33 and averaging 6.2 rebounds per game, while the BIG EAST named Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner its 2021-2022 DPOY having led the league with 80 blocked shots and averaging 8 rebounds per game throughout conference play.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Associated Press

Auburn’s NBA talent vs Miami’s experience for Sweet 16 spot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — It’s Auburn’s young roster of future NBA players against Miami’s older, small-ball attack for a spot in the Sweet 16. The second-seeded Tigers (28-5) and its duo down low in 6-foot-10 Jabari Smith and 7-1 Walker Kessler will try to put on another dominant show Sunday night when they face the 10th-seeded Hurricanes (24-10) for a spot in the Midwest Region semifinals in Chicago next week.
NBA
KCBD

Red Raiders breeze past Montana State to Second Round 97-62

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The three-seeded Texas Tech men’s basketball team cruised in their first round match-up of the NCAA Tournament against 14-seed Montana State 97-62 in the West Region of the bracket. The Red Raiders got off to a hot start in the first half, leading 22-7 in...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

809K+
Followers
405K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy