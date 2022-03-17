ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy, 16, unintended target, hurt in Brooklyn shooting: video

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Dramatic video captures the moment a gunman opened fire outside a Brooklyn apartment building this week — seriously injuring a teen who cops said wasn’t the intended target.

The 16-year-old was opening the entrance door to the building on Sterling Place near Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights just before 9 p.m. Monday when the gunman — joined by another male — approached the doorway, cops said.

The gunman fired a single shot — aiming for someone else who is shown on the footage running into the building, police said.

But instead of striking his target, he shot the teen once in the lower right chest, authorities said.

The victim was rushed to the Kings County Hospital Center in critical but stable condition. Cops described him as “a bit uncooperative” with investigators.

Police are looking for two men involved in the unintentional shooting of a Brooklyn teenager.
The alleged shooter was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a dark baseball hat.
The shooter's accomplice wore a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the back. The gunman fired a single shot, aiming for someone else, who is shown on the footage running into the building.

Both suspects fled after the shooting, which police described as gang-related.

The alleged shooter was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a dark baseball hat.

His alleged accomplice wore a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the back.

