Boy, 16, unintended target, hurt in Brooklyn shooting: video

Dramatic video captures the moment a gunman opened fire outside a Brooklyn apartment building this week — seriously injuring a teen who cops said wasn’t the intended target.

The 16-year-old was opening the entrance door to the building on Sterling Place near Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights just before 9 p.m. Monday when the gunman — joined by another male — approached the doorway, cops said.

The gunman fired a single shot — aiming for someone else who is shown on the footage running into the building, police said.

But instead of striking his target, he shot the teen once in the lower right chest, authorities said.

The victim was rushed to the Kings County Hospital Center in critical but stable condition. Cops described him as “a bit uncooperative” with investigators.

Both suspects fled on foot before cops arrived.

Both suspects fled after the shooting, which police described as gang-related.

