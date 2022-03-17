Trump not likely to have Pence as VP in 2024

Former President Donald Trump said Mike Pence is not likely to be his running mate in 2024.

“I don’t think the people would accept it,” Trump told the Washington Examiner .

Trump continued, “Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end. We had a very good relationship, I haven’t spoken to him in a long time.”

Also according to the news outlet Pence plans to run for President as well in 2024 and would not step aside if Trump does decide to run for President.

Pence oversaw the congressional vote to certify election results which Trump falsely claimed was stolen

