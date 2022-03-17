What to do this weekend: Vegas night in Middletown; drive-thru French toast breakfast

Have an event to promote? Go to recordonline.com/things-to-do/events/ and add it at the Promote Your Event tab.

Maple sugaring at Hudson Highlands Nature Museum : March 19, 20, (two types of tours are offered hourly from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.), Outdoor Discovery Center, 120 Muser Dr., in Cornwall. Sugar Bush Tours: 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m.; a one-mile moderate hike through field and forest to the original Sugar Shack (terrain and weather conditions dependent). Maple Lane Tours: Noon and 3 p.m.; good for little legs and those with mobility issues, it’s a short walk from the farmhouse to the Grant Sugar Shack after a tour of the sugar maple stand. Maple Syrup from Tree Juice in Beacon is available for pre-sale online to be picked up at your tour. For all tours, masks and social distancing are required at all times. Wear appropriate footwear for snowy/muddy/cold conditions and dress warmly. There will be a 20-person capacity per tour including children 5 and under. Pre-registration is required; no walk-ins. Register online at hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506. Admission: Nature Museum members: $9 per person ages 6 and up. Nonmembers: $11 per person ages 6 and up. All children ages 5 and under are free but require their own ticket.

Vegas Night: 7-11 p.m. March 19, Middletown Elks Lodge 1097, 48 Prospect St., Middletown. Must be 21 yrs. or older to enter. 845-283-2175. cagallo738@gmail.com.

Monticello Fire Department Drive-Thru French Toast Breakfast: 7 a.m.-noon, March 20, Monticello Fire Department, 23 Richardson Ave., Monticello. No sit-down service, $7; seniors $5; children $4; under age 5 free. 845-794-6330. mjfd.secretary@gmail.com.

“Matilda” The Musical: 7-9 p.m. March 25 at 7 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 1351 Kings Hwy., Chester, $20. Directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Jessica McRoberts, this Tony Award-winning musical brings Roald Dahl’s beloved heroine exuberantly to life, and joyfully reminds audiences that everyone, no matter how small, has the power to change their story. Based on Dahl’s classic children’s novel of the same name, and with a lively score by Tim Minchin, Matilda is a family-friendly musical for theatergoers of all ages. 845-986-2466; sugarloafpacny.com .

An Evening with Melissa Manchester: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., March 26, Paramount Theatre, 17 South St., Middletown, tickets $38-$50, purchase tickets at middletownparamount.com or at the theatre box office. 845-346-4195.

Johnny Society and the Mommyheads: March 26, 8 p.m., dining 5-9 p.m., The Falcon, 1348 Route 9W, Marlboro, for reservations visit liveatthefalcon.com . All proceeds from the show will go to the Save the Children. This organization is currently focusing their efforts on the Ukrainian Crisis. 845-236-7970.

The Sullivan County Chamber Orchestra celebrates “Women’s History Month”: April 2 at 6 p.m. at the Hurleyville Performing Arts Centre, 219 Main St. Hurleyville, and April 3 at 2 p.m. in the Krause Recital Hall at the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA), 37 Main St., Narrowsburg. The program includes: String Quartet in Eb Major by Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel (Felix Mendelssohn’s sister), String Quartet in B minor by Teresa Carreño and String Quartet in C minor by Ethel Smyth. Tickets for April 2 (adults $25, students $10) may be purchased at hurleyvilleartscentre.org. Masks required. Advanced ticket purchase is encouraged. However, tickets will be available at the door until capacity is met. Call 985-4722 with any inquiries. Tickets for April 3 are free as part of the DVAA’s Salon Series. Advanced registration for the event is required by emailing delawarevalleyartsalliance.org. Limited seating, masks and proof of vaccination or negative COVID test are required. Call 845-252-7576 with any inquiries.

The Association: April 9, Paramount Theatre, 17 South St., Middletown, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., tickets $34.50- $47.50, purchase tickets at middletownparamount.com or at the theatre box office. 845-346-4195.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: What to do this weekend: Vegas night in Middletown; drive-thru French toast breakfast