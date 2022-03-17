ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver weather: Snow, rain to impact travel Thursday morning

By Chhun Sun chhun.sun@gazette.com
 4 days ago
Georgia Watson tosses a shovel-full of snow over the wall of Red Rocks Amphitheatre’s south patio while working with a team of laborers to clear the snow and ice for visitors on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Morrison, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst

Denver is under a winter storm warning until noon Thursday, as snow and rain could disrupt the morning commute, forecasters says.

Thursday's forecast calls for a high near 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Total daytime snow accumulation could be as much as 4 inches.

"Snow & slick travel to continue through the morning," the weather service tweeted early Thursday. "Several roads are snow/slush covered making for hazardous travel conditions. Road conditions are expected to improve late this morning & afternoon as snow decreases."

South Interstate I-25 requires commercial chain law between Exit 182 (Wilcox Street) and Exit 156 (Northgate Boulevard), while East Interstate 70 at Exit 243 (Hidden Valley) is closed due to safety concerns, officials said.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Snow, mainly before noon. High near 40. North wind 8-11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2-4 inches possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 7-9 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday: Rain likely before 7 a.m., then rain and snow likely between 7-10 a.m., then snow likely after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy.

