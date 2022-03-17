Atlanta Hawks Projected to be Eastern Conference 10th Seed

One step forward, two steps back. As I've written so many times before, it's been the story of the season for the Atlanta Hawks. They scratched and clawed their way up a .500 record only to drop a crucial game to the Charlotte Hornets last night.
Computer programs from ESPN and FiveThirtyEight have gone from bullish to bearish on the Hawks in less than 11 days. The Hawks are more than capable of making another postseason run, but the odds of that happening have been cut in half. Let's look at the Play-In picture with 15 games remaining in the regular season.
Eastern Conference Play-In Odds
Games are won and lost on the hardwood, not on Excel spreadsheets. The Hawks are not yet out of it. Whenever you have a generational talent at point guard, your team has a chance at making noise in the playoffs. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.
Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
Charles Barkley has had some picks go his way, but a lot of his other picks have not. Barkley was going over his bracket on Saturday night and one of the teams that he had going pretty far was Colorado State. In fact, he had Colorado State losing to Arizona in Elite Eight.
The Atlanta Hawks, in collaboration with Atlanta-based GigLabs, introduced the Harry the Hawk Collection — the team’s first iteration of limited Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) — on Monday. Non-fungible tokens can digitally represent any asset, including online-only assets like digital artwork. As part of the launch, 40 unique...
Ohio State men’s basketball forward Kyle Young will not return to Sunday’s second round NCAA Tournament game against Villanova. Young, who has suffered multiple concussions over the past year, suffered a blow to the head in the second half of Sunday’s game. CBS’s cameras made sure to...
The Seattle Seahawks acquired Drew Lock as part of their trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but they are still in the market for a quarterback. USA Today’s Josina Anderson reported on Friday that the Seahawks are exploring ways to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback. They have reached out to the Cleveland Browns about Baker Mayfield and Atlanta Falcons about Matt Ryan.
Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
NCAA Tournament referees have taken their share of heat from fans, as well as the media, this March Madness. And that continued Sunday when officials seemingly ducked an explanation for a questionable technical foul call on Illinois’ RJ Melendez. Per The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn, “Asked if media could receive...
Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
Utah Jazz shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Alexander-Walker will make his first start for Utah after Donovan Mitchell was ruled out with a right calf contusion. In a tough matchup against a Clippers' unit ranked eighth in defensive rating, our models project Alexander-Walker to produce 22.9 FanDuel points.
Welcome back to For The Win’s new NBA show, Dunks For Humanity, where we talk about the latest hot-topic issues in the NBA. You know how this game works — think Cards Against Humanity, but NBA style. There’s a statement on a card pulled by the host of the show and the panel has to fill in the blank on the card with their best answer. The host chooses which answer was the best and whichever panelist is chosen is the winner of the segment.
LINE: Nets -1.5; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell leads Utah into a matchup with Brooklyn. He currently ranks 10th in the league scoring 25.9 points per game. The Nets have gone 15-19 at home. Brooklyn ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 45.8 points per game in the...
LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 225.5. BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls take on the Toronto Raptors. DeRozan is sixth in the league averaging 27.8 points per game. The Bulls are 26-17 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 24.1 assists per game...
Luka Doncic registered 17 points (5-20 FG, 2-10 3PT, 5-9 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, one block, and six turnovers in the Mavericks’ 111-101 loss to the 76ers on Friday. Doncic recorded his 35th double-double of the season by scoring 17 points and dishing out 10 dimes in Friday’s loss. Facing a stingy 76ers’ defense caused the All-Star point guard to shoot 25% from the field and commit six turnovers though. Expect the Slovenian to have a better shooting performance when the Mavericks face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. He is currently tied for eighth in the league in double-doubles with James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Trae Young.
Russell Westbrook had a terrific game on Friday night, helping the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, 128-123. It was a great performance by the entire team, but Russ drew all the attention for his efficiency and the way he approached the match. Brodie finished the...
