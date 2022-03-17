ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Atlanta Hawks Projected to be Eastern Conference 10th Seed

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4984_0ehtBziL00

Over the last two weeks, the Hawks playoff chances have decreased dramatically.

View the original article to see embedded media.

One step forward, two steps back. As I've written so many times before, it's been the story of the season for the Atlanta Hawks. They scratched and clawed their way up a .500 record only to drop a crucial game to the Charlotte Hornets last night.

Computer programs from ESPN and FiveThirtyEight have gone from bullish to bearish on the Hawks in less than 11 days. The Hawks are more than capable of making another postseason run, but the odds of that happening have been cut in half. Let's look at the Play-In picture with 15 games remaining in the regular season.

Eastern Conference Play-In Odds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOYyP_0ehtBziL00

Cleveland Cavaliers

Few expected the Cavaliers to be as good as they have been this season. Despite being tied with the Toronto Raptors in the standings, both ESPN and FiveThirty give the Raptors much better odds of avoiding the Play-In tournament.

Record: 39-30

Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 21st

ESPN Projection: 46-36 (32.6% chance of making playoffs)

FiveThirtyEight Projection: 45-37 (79% chance of making playoffs)

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iblgN_0ehtBziL00

Brooklyn Nets

There's no sugar coating it; the Nets season has been a mess—first, Kyrie Irving's ongoing drama, and second the James Harden trade. While Irving has excelled when available, the newly acquired Ben Simmons has yet to make his season debut.

Record: 36-34

Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 20th

ESPN Projection: 43-39 (64.7% chance of making playoffs)

FiveThirtyEight Projection: 43-39 (68% chance of making playoffs)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Rxjq_0ehtBziL00

Charlotte Hornets

Hats off to the Hornets for what they have accomplished so far this season. They accelerated their rebuild by trading for Montrezl Harrell at the deadline. Additionally, they have a clear identity - run and gun. They are one of the more exciting teams to watch play on any given night.

Record: 35-35

Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 10th

ESPN Projection: 41-41 (32.6% chance of making playoffs)

FiveThirtyEight Projection: 41-41 (24% chance of making playoffs)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tWWG_0ehtBziL00

Atlanta Hawks

Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong this season for the Hawks. A Covid outbreak exasperated a slow start. They have dropped several winnable games along the way. Now they are without John Collins, and it's unclear how long it will take for his injured finger/foot to heal fully.

Following last night's loss to the Hornets, Trae Young admitted that there was "more luck" on their side last season. It's hard to deny that, given how inconsistent the team has been this season.

Record: 34-35

Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 28th

ESPN Projection: 41-41 (27.4% chance of making playoffs)

FiveThirtyEight Projection: 42-40 (39% chance of making playoffs)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Games are won and lost on the hardwood, not on Excel spreadsheets. The Hawks are not yet out of it. Whenever you have a generational talent at point guard, your team has a chance at making noise in the playoffs. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Ronald Acuna Jr. Wears Ja Morant Jersey

Trae Young's Case for MVP

Adidas Trae Young 1 is Best Seller

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Atlanta Hawks launch NFT venture with Harry the Hawk Collection

The Atlanta Hawks, in collaboration with Atlanta-based GigLabs, introduced the Harry the Hawk Collection — the team’s first iteration of limited Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) — on Monday. Non-fungible tokens can digitally represent any asset, including online-only assets like digital artwork. As part of the launch, 40 unique...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Trae Young
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Kyrie Irving
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Seahawks have expressed trade interest in 2 veteran QBs

The Seattle Seahawks acquired Drew Lock as part of their trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but they are still in the market for a quarterback. USA Today’s Josina Anderson reported on Friday that the Seahawks are exploring ways to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback. They have reached out to the Cleveland Browns about Baker Mayfield and Atlanta Falcons about Matt Ryan.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NCAA Tournament Getting Crushed For Referee Explanation

NCAA Tournament referees have taken their share of heat from fans, as well as the media, this March Madness. And that continued Sunday when officials seemingly ducked an explanation for a questionable technical foul call on Illinois’ RJ Melendez. Per The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn, “Asked if media could receive...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Atlanta Hawks Projected#The Atlanta Hawks#Espn#The Toronto Raptors#Fivethirty
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
numberfire.com

Utah's Nickeil Alexander-Walker starting for inactive Donovan Mitchell (calf) on Friday

Utah Jazz shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Alexander-Walker will make his first start for Utah after Donovan Mitchell was ruled out with a right calf contusion. In a tough matchup against a Clippers' unit ranked eighth in defensive rating, our models project Alexander-Walker to produce 22.9 FanDuel points.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dunks For Humanity: The best NBA team in the Eastern Conference

Welcome back to For The Win’s new NBA show, Dunks For Humanity, where we talk about the latest hot-topic issues in the NBA. You know how this game works — think Cards Against Humanity, but NBA style. There’s a statement on a card pulled by the host of the show and the panel has to fill in the blank on the card with their best answer. The host chooses which answer was the best and whichever panelist is chosen is the winner of the segment.
NBA
ESPN

Mitchell and the Jazz visit the Nets

LINE: Nets -1.5; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell leads Utah into a matchup with Brooklyn. He currently ranks 10th in the league scoring 25.9 points per game. The Nets have gone 15-19 at home. Brooklyn ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 45.8 points per game in the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
ESPN

DeRozan and the Bulls face the Raptors

LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 225.5. BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls take on the Toronto Raptors. DeRozan is sixth in the league averaging 27.8 points per game. The Bulls are 26-17 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 24.1 assists per game...
NBA
fantasypros.com

Luka Doncic double-doubles in loss Friday

Luka Doncic registered 17 points (5-20 FG, 2-10 3PT, 5-9 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, one block, and six turnovers in the Mavericks’ 111-101 loss to the 76ers on Friday. Doncic recorded his 35th double-double of the season by scoring 17 points and dishing out 10 dimes in Friday’s loss. Facing a stingy 76ers’ defense caused the All-Star point guard to shoot 25% from the field and commit six turnovers though. Expect the Slovenian to have a better shooting performance when the Mavericks face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. He is currently tied for eighth in the league in double-doubles with James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Trae Young.
NBA
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
440
Followers
430
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy