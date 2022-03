Kyrie Irving has not been able to play any games in Brooklyn this season due to the New York City vaccination mandates. It has been a big problem for the Nets, and it will only get worse once the playoffs roll around. At this point, fans don't even know if Kyrie will be available for the team's biggest moments, and with that in mind, the Nets will likely be at a huge disadvantage once they enter the postseason and have to play against a top tier team.

NBA ・ 57 MINUTES AGO