It was last June when we reported that a fire in Lake City, Iowa destroyed the Dobson Pipe Organ building, seen below, and their future was uncertain. Dobson wasn't just any organ shop. It was a big provider of jobs for the tiny community (according to a Google search, the 2015 population stood at 1,766) for over 5 decades, and they've built instruments for some big-time people and organizations. At the time of the fire, they had just completed one for the University of Dubuque.

LAKE CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO