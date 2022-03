On March 7 at 11:46 p.m. an officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. After speaking with the driver, the officer suspected he was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the 37-year-old driver was arrested. While searching the car, officers found marijuana and a baseball bat with nails pounded into the end of it, which the driver admitted he used for protection.

BAY VILLAGE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO