Nine years have passed since Midlake’s last album, Antiphon, which saw guitarist Eric Pulido assume leadership after the departure of original frontman Tim Smith. The break has very much worked in the group’s favour. For The Sake Of Bethel Woods is far less moribund than its predecessor. Although its subject matter is intensely personal: ruminations on the illness, passing of time and dying, the feel is one of great positivity. The album’s cover is a picture of keyboard player Jesse Chandler’s late father at the Woodstock Festival, hence the Bethel Woods of the album’s title.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO