Hillsdale, MI

City of Hillsdale plans brush, leaf collection in April

By Staff report
Hillsdale Daily News
 4 days ago

The City of Hillsdale’s Department of Public Services will provide a one-time curbside residential collection of brush and leaves in April. This service is offered to city residents only.

In order to facilitate a smooth operation, DPS has issued the following collection guidelines:

  • Spring brush collection will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, April 4.
  • For collection purposes, brush is defined as “any large enough woody material that would be chipped.” Only tree limbs less than eight feet (8’) in length and eight inches (8”) in diameter will be collected.
  • Brush must be placed at the curb, with the cut end facing the street, prior to 7 a.m. Monday, April 4, in order for it to be collected. Crews cannot return to pick up material that is placed out late, so it is very important to take note of this deadline.
  • No stumps, large tree trunks, stones or dirt will be picked up. Do not mix these items in your brush piles. Additionally, keep brush piles away from all utility poles, fire hydrants, telephone service pedestals, and water shut-off valves. Avoid placing items in the street as this causes additional clean-up problems on the street surface, in storm sewers and may obstruct visibility or cause traffic flow problems.

Spring leaf and yard waste collection will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, April 11.

  • Piles of grass clippings, leaves, garden waste, small shrub clippings, weeds and other small organic items will be collected starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 11. Crews cannot return to pick up material that is placed out late, so it is very important to take note of this deadline.
  • Material must be placed in loose piles; no paper or plastic bags will be accepted.
  • Do not piles leaves within two feet (2’) of any fixed objects, including but not limited to trees, hydrants, utility poles, traffic signs, and water valves.

The city reminds residents that all materials for collection will need to be placed out near the curb prior to the specified date. DPS will perform only one sweep through the city for brush collection and one for leaf and yard waste collection. Collection is intended for residential scale only and is not intended for commercial properties or those clearing vacant or overgrown land. No brush from outside city limits is allowed to be placed at the curb. Any objects in the terrace, such as basketball hoops, children’s play equipment, or decorations, should be removed prior to Monday, April 4. DPS will not be responsible for any damage to any decorations or unapproved plantings in the terrace.

The city will open its brush site on Waterworks Avenue to city residents for brush disposal only beginning Monday, April 4. Hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. No dumping is permitted after hours.

For more information regarding the city’s residential brush and leaf collection program, contact the Department of Public Services at (517) 437-6590.

Hillsdale Daily News

