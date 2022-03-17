Harris press aide moving to Pentagon in latest change to VP’s staff

Vice President Kamala Harris’ deputy press secretary has joined the long list of exiting staffers and is taking a role at the Defense Department, according to multiple reports.

The “sad news” of Sabrina Singh’s departure was announced in an internal email sent by Harris communications director Jamal Simmons.

“We will miss her institutional knowledge, strategic counsel and rapid-fire email fingers,” Simmons wrote in the memo, which was obtained by CBS News .

Singh will be replaced by Ernesto “Ernie” Apreza, who currently works in the White House Office of Public Engagement. Apreza previously worked for the Biden-Harris campaign in 2020, as well as on Harris’ abortive presidential bid in 2019.

Singh, who did not immediately respond to The Post, is at least the ninth key official to depart the veep’s office since this past summer — joining director of digital strategies Rajun Kaur, director of advance Karly Satkowiak, deputy director of advance Gabrielle DeFranceschi, communications director Ashley Etienne, chief spokesperson Symone Sanders, director of press operations Peter Velz, deputy director of public engagement Vince Evans, and speechwriting director Kate Childs Graham.

Simmons also revealed in the memo that a new press secretary for the vice president has been hired to replace Sanders, who departed in December and was later hired by MSNBC. While he did not name the new hire, Simmons wrote that “she will be a fantastic leader.”

According to several reports, the current Deputy Press secretary to Kamala Harris, Sabrina Singh, will be moving to he Defense Department. Twitter/@sabrinasingh24

The communications director also announced promotions for Herbie Ziskend and Rachel Palermo — who will become a senior communications adviser and deputy communications director, respectively.

CBS, citing a source familiar with the changes, reported that Harris is looking to “reconfigure” her communications department, having been beset by negative headlines almost from the day she was sworn in alongside Biden.

It is not uncommon for staffers in the White House to shift positions during and after the first year of an administration, however questions were raised as many of the departures from the vice president’s office coincided with growing criticism over her treatment of staff.

Still, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has defended the departures as “natural.”

“Working in the first year of a White House is exciting and rewarding but it’s also grueling and exhausting,” she said following the departure of Sanders and Etienne late last year.

The departure is the latest in several staffing changes that have occurred on the Vice President’s staff. Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“If you look at past precedent, it’s natural for staffers who have thrown their heart and soul into a job to be ready to move on to a new challenge after a few years and that is applicable to many of these individuals,” she said.