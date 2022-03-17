ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota mom says son taken prisoner in Ukraine: ‘This is my worst nightmare’

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A Minnesota man has been taken prisoner by Russian troops as he was trying to flee Ukraine, his distraught mother told The Post.

Tyler Jacob, 28, of Winona, took a job teaching English in Ukraine in November and was living with his wife and her 11-year-old daughter in Kherson. He got on a bus Saturday destined for Turkey but was detained by Russian troops at a checkpoint in Armiansk in northern Crimea, his mother Tina Hauser said.

“It’s been very stressful, I break down and I cry at random times,” Hauser said early Thursday. “I’m hardly sleeping, I hardly eat, I’m constantly thinking of him and I’m worried. This is my worst nightmare coming true – he’s been taken prisoner during the war.”

Jacob left his wife and daughter behind in Kherson, Hauser said. The US Embassy in Moscow told Hauser her son is the second US citizen to be detained by Russian troops during its invasion of Ukraine.

“The last I heard they were searching for him,” Hauser said, adding that she spoke Wednesday to Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who is working with the State Department to track down Jacob as soon as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVNB1_0eht9A1l00 Tyler Jacob got on a bus Saturday destined for Turkey but was detained by Russian troops at a checkpoint in northern Crimea.Courtesy of Tina Hauser
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZZRI_0eht9A1l00 Tyler Jacob is the second US citizen to be detained by Russian troops during its invasion of Ukraine.Courtesy of Tina Hauser

“I just want my son to know I love him and I’m doing everything I can to find him,” Hauser said. “I will go to the end of the Earth to find him.”

The avid outdoorsman can defend himself if necessary, but Hauser said she cannot stop imagining the worst.

“I want him to be safe and to stay strong and to know that mom loves him so much,” Hauser told The Post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=061FxH_0eht9A1l00 “I will go to the end of the Earth to find him,” Tina Hauser said.WXOW

Hauser said she and her son had discussed his exit from Ukraine the week before Russia invaded the country, but he resisted her pleas to leave.

“He kept on reassuring me, ‘Mom it’s going to be fine, it’s going to be OK,’” Hauser said. “And then the war broke out.”

Jacob’s father, meanwhile, told WCCO that his son was the lone American on the bus when he was taken into custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtlqG_0eht9A1l00 Tina Hauser and Tyler Jacob had discussed his exit from Ukraine the week before Russia invaded the country.

He now fears his son may now be used as a pawn by Russia after he appeared in media reports there.

“They eventually made a video with him as the subject about how well they were treating the prisoners over there,” Quinn said. “It’s heart-wrenching.”

Klobuchar told WCCO in a statement that her office is doing “everything” to locate the Minnesota man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bh6xN_0eht9A1l00
Tyler Jacob left his wife and daughter behind in Kherson.Courtesy of Tina Hauser

“My office is working with the State Department and U.S. Embassy in Moscow to find him and resolve this situation as quickly as possible,” the Minnesota senator said.

Klobuchar’s press secretary said Wednesday there was no update in the case. The State Department said it’s aware of the report, but has no further comment, citing privacy considerations.

With Post wires

Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MSNBC

Fmr. Ukrainian Prime Minister: “Putin’s problem is that he believes that he is a new Messiah.”

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine isn't the first time Moscow-backed forces marched their way into sovereign Ukrainian territory. This week marks the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Arseniy Yatsenyuk, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine during that crisis, about Russia’s latest military activities and how Putin has changed since 2014.March 20, 2022.
POLITICS
