‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans shocked contestants got stumped by simple phrase

It was another week of epic screwups on “Wheel of Fortune” when contestants had some trouble guessing the correct puzzles.

On Wednesday’s episode, three players couldn’t figure out the seemingly simple phrase “renting a pedal boat.”

The letters T, E and L were missing, and the first contestant asked if the answer was “renting a paddleboat.”

However, that was too many letters and once the T and E were added, the puzzle on the bright green screen read, “renting a peda_ boat.”

The contestants wondered if the answer was “pedam” or “pedaw.”

Finally, after five guesses, the correct word was indeed “pedal.”

As fans rolled their eyes behind their phone screens, they tweeted their musings as they watched last night’s game show.

“Another cringe-worthy night on #WheelOfFortune!,” one viewer wrote . “Where do they find these people to play Wheel of Fortune?” Barstool Sports inquired .

Another said , “What is with #WheelOfFortune lately?? Again!!” A fan added , “What is in the water(s) over at Wheel of Fortune?”

Another snafu occurred on Tuesday evening’s game when contestant Chris Bryant lost the puzzle containing the song lyric to the Eurythmics song “Sweet Dreams.”

“Sweet dreams are made of this” was the right answer. But on a technicality, Bryant pronounced the last word as “these,” and not “this.”

Other viewers were puzzled on the track’s lyric as well and took to social media to ponder what the correct answer really was.

One person tweeted , “Today I learned it’s ‘sweet dreams are made of this’ not ‘these.’ Anyone else questioning everything they know?”

“Saw some dude on wheel of fortune fail because he said ‘Sweet dreams are made of these’ when the word ‘this’ was up there instead of ‘these’ fookin’ bozo,” someone said .

“Thank God I turned on @WheelofFortune to watch this f–king clown say “SWEET DREAMS ARE MADE OF THESE” to solve the puzzle. #FAIL,” another chimed in .

One wrote , “Having some crazy #mandalaeffect moment rn after #WheelOfFortune said it’s ‘sweet dreams are made of THIS’ not THESE. Life turned upside down.”