‘The Bachelor’ Couple Clayton Echard And Susie Evans Respond To Bachelor Nation Backlash Following Wild Finale

Even by Bachelor Nation standards, Clayton Echard‘s Bachelor finale was a lot. The lead dumped remaining contestants Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey in hopes of winning back finalist Susie Evans, who had previously self-eliminated. After Susie ultimately turned down his proposal, many viewers were shocked to learn that the couple are now back together. Clayton and Susie have faced plenty of backlash from Bachelor Nation in the meantime, which they opened up about in a series of post-show interviews.

“I think everything was really controversial,” Susie recently told People. “We didn’t have clear definitions of love, I think… And like I said, we both could have been better in different ways. So yeah, I think people both rooted for us individually, but are people rooting for us together?”

One thing Susie won’t stand for? Targeted harassment.

“If somebody is coming onto my page, that is a representation of both me and Clayton. I’m happy to just block you if you’re going to come on and say horrible things and degrade somebody that I love very much,” Susie told Variety. “I have no issue removing you from having any capacity to say anything to me. I have subjected myself to criticism and I do accept that. But when people have horrible things to say, I have no tolerance for that and nobody should.”

During Tuesday’s “After the Final Rose” special, the couple revealed that Susie slid into Clayton’s DMs to unpack everything that had gone down between them. They’ve spent the past four months working on their relationship, and Clayton is currently preparing to move to Virginia to be with his final rose pick.

“I spent the last four months with her and she just impresses me more and more every day and continues to give me reason after reason why,” Clayton said during the live show. “Following my heart was the best decision I could have ever made. And I could not be more in love with this woman.”