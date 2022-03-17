ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘The Bachelor’ Couple Clayton Echard And Susie Evans Respond To Bachelor Nation Backlash Following Wild Finale

By Abby Monteil
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10epEh_0eht90Hk00

Even by Bachelor Nation standards, Clayton Echard‘s Bachelor finale was a lot. The lead dumped remaining contestants Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey in hopes of winning back finalist Susie Evans, who had previously self-eliminated. After Susie ultimately turned down his proposal, many viewers were shocked to learn that the couple are now back together. Clayton and Susie have faced plenty of backlash from Bachelor Nation in the meantime, which they opened up about in a series of post-show interviews.

“I think everything was really controversial,” Susie recently told People. “We didn’t have clear definitions of love, I think… And like I said, we both could have been better in different ways. So yeah, I think people both rooted for us individually, but are people rooting for us together?”

One thing Susie won’t stand for? Targeted harassment.

“If somebody is coming onto my page, that is a representation of both me and Clayton. I’m happy to just block you if you’re going to come on and say horrible things and degrade somebody that I love very much,” Susie told Variety. “I have no issue removing you from having any capacity to say anything to me. I have subjected myself to criticism and I do accept that. But when people have horrible things to say, I have no tolerance for that and nobody should.”

During Tuesday’s “After the Final Rose” special, the couple revealed that Susie slid into Clayton’s DMs to unpack everything that had gone down between them. They’ve spent the past four months working on their relationship, and Clayton is currently preparing to move to Virginia to be with his final rose pick.

“I spent the last four months with her and she just impresses me more and more every day and continues to give me reason after reason why,” Clayton said during the live show. “Following my heart was the best decision I could have ever made. And I could not be more in love with this woman.”

Comments / 8

Jan Smedley
3d ago

after watching how he turned on Susie and how he treated gabby and Rachel I wouldn't have anything to do with this guy. I'm surprised she is

Reply
3
Related
CharlotteObserver.com

Bachelor’s Gabby Dated Dean and Blake Before Clayton: 5 Things to Know

There’s nothing better than a Bachelor contestant with Bachelor Nation ties! Gabby Windey has been linked to two Bachelorette alums ahead of her journey on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. Blake Horstmann revealed in October that he dated the 30-year-old Colorado nurse in the past — after...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Is Clayton Echard the Biggest Fuckboy in ‘Bachelor’ History?

Credit where it’s due for The Bachelor and its producers: Choosing to air Tuesday’s episode on International Women’s Day is the best gag this show has pulled in years. We’ve known since the start of the season how Clayton Echard’s journey would end—and now, it’s finally happened. Our emotionally open Bachelor told not one, not two, but all three of his final contestants that he’s in love with them. Things went well enough for him the first two times around, but when Clayton got to his third date of the week, Susie Evans, things crashed and burned in spectacular fashion.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
realitytitbit.com

Who is Nate Echard, the brother of Clayton from The Bachelor?

The curiosity to learn more about the family Clayton Echard started after his brother, Nate Echard, was mentioned by Teddi on last night’s Women Tell All‘s special show. Clayton and Teddi might have had instant chemistry, but if there is one thing that Clayton will prioritize is his family, especially when they are thrown out the window on a live show.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Fans noticed something unusual about Rachel's voice on The Bachelor

The most recent episode of The Bachelor was the iconic home town visits and Season 26’s were full of tears, laughs and a shed load of drama. One of these dramatic moments was when Rachel warned Clayton about her dad’s strictness, however, fans didn’t seem to care about this as they were more focused on Rachel’s unusual voice change.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Bachelor Nation
realitytitbit.com

Surgeons wade into Christina Haack plastic surgery rumors – she's perfect

It’s safe to say Flip or Flop’s main gal, Christina Haack, looks amazing as she approaches the big 40 and, although the reality TV star hasn’t discussed it, some experts claim she has undergone plastic surgery. Let’s take a look at what they’re claiming because, whether she has or she hasn’t, you have to agree Christina looks amazing.
BEAUTY & FASHION
realitytitbit.com

Did Flip or Flop's Christina Haack get married to Joshua Hall?

Christina Haack’s love life is no secret, as the Flip or Flip co-host regularly posts loved-up pics with her fiance Joshua Hall. The question is… Did they ever get married or are they still planning the big day?. Best known for starring on the HGTV renovation show alongside...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Motherly

These photos from a trans father’s home birth are stunning 😍

The moment a new baby enters the world changes everything for the adults and siblings who have spent nine months waiting to meet their little one. It's a beautiful, emotional moment that many families are choosing to document with birth photography. During his fourth pregnancy, one transgender father decided to...
SOCIETY
SheKnows

‘A Terrible Tragedy’ Prompts Young & Restless’ Melissa Claire Egan to Seek Help After Losing ‘These Two Beautiful Souls’

Some things are so awful, all we want to do is offer some aid. It was clear from the moment we opened Melissa Claire Egan’s Instagram story that something was very wrong for the Young & Restless actress. This wasn’t the usual funny, silly slice of life moment that we see in most Insta stories. It was serious and sad, and the anguish on her face was all too clear.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

America's Got Talent's 'Nightbirde' has died of cancer at 31. She left a beautiful final message.

Update: Jane Marczewski, the singer-songwriter who was given a 2% chance to live and who got even Simon Cowell teary-eyed with her "America's Got Talent" audition last summer, has died of cancer at age 31. Marczewski, who went by Nightbirde when she sang, had gained an enormous and devoted following with her beautiful voice, her raw vulnerability and her gratitude for every minute she was given. (Seriously, scroll down and watch her audition if you haven't seen it. It was incredible.)
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Why Colton Underwood Is Saying "Hell No" to This Wedding Option

Watch: Colton Underwood Goes "Beyond the Edge" For New TV Show. Unlike Clayton Echard, Colton Underwood has already given out his final rose. Just don't expect to see his wedding to Jordan C. Brown on TV. As Colton revealed during Daily Pop on March 15, "There's no chance I'm gonna have producers in my ear while I'm getting married."
NFL
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Christian Jules LeBlanc Offers a Rare Insight Into an Apparently Intense Personal Relationship

At least no one called for Tina to “bring me the axe.”. As regular Soaps.com readers know, Christian Jules LeBlanc, the Emmy winner who is also The Young and the Restless’ resident master of drollery, never fails to delight with his social-media posts. But the one that he shared on February 24 wasn’t just amusing, it was also revealing of the dynamic in his household.
RELATIONSHIPS
Decider.com

Decider.com

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy