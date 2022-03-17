ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United Expected to Face Strong Competition For 20-Goal Star Striker

By Kaustubh Pandey
 4 days ago

Manchester United are expected to face some strong competition from a number of clubs in their race to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Nunez was among the headlines recently, as the striker helped Benfica beat Ajax and knock the Dutch club out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 of the competition.

Ralf Rangnick's side are set to pursue a younger striker in the summer and the Muppetiers have reported that Nunez's situation has to be kept an eye on, when it comes to the Red Devils.

They state that a host of clubs are interested in the Uruguayan forward and that is why the chase will not be easy for United.

Apart from that, Inter are strongly interested in the 22-year-old and they could also make a move for him.

Nunez has scored 20 league goals this season for Benfica and the forward has four Champions League goals in eight games for the club.

