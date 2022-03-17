ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Carjacking, shooting and beating reported in downtown Chicago over four hours overnight

By Sun-Times Media Wire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J04x7_0eht7kFh00 A man was carjacked, another was shot and a third was pistol-whipped in attacks in downtown Chicago over four hours overnight.

The attacks happened in the 1st and 18th police districts, which cover much of downtown and which have both seen sharp increases in violent crime this year.

In the first attack, a 23-year-old man was sitting in his parked car in the first block of East Wacker Drive around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday when three gunmen approached and ordered him out of the black Dodge Charger, police said.

The carjackers sped off in the Charger and a tan Acura SUV. No injuries were reported and no one was in custody.

About four hours later, a 24-year-old man was struck in the face with a handgun in the 800 block of North Orleans Street around 3 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The attacker ran off and the man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with a cut to his chin. The motive for the attack was not known.

Less than an hour later, a man was riding in a car in the first block of West Division Street when he was shot by someone in a passing black SUV around 3:50 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was taken in good condition to Northwestern, police said.

The beating and shooting occurred in the 18th District, where shootings are up 400% and aggravated battery is up 38%, according to police data. Overall, crime is up 88% in the district.

The carjacking occurred in the 1st District, where motor vehicle thefts are up 184%, according to police data. Overall, crime is up 139% in the district.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

Comments / 30

SRB
4d ago

Just wait the weather is get warmer carjackings shootings all the crime downtown is going to go skyrocket thank you Laurie and Fox for doing a great job

Reply(2)
21
Truth
4d ago

Put a mayor that the cops respect, give them the power and funds and pass mandatory 10yr prison for carjackers and gun offenders same for juveniles. hire 3000 more cops and start a sweep of every hood.

Reply(1)
19
Andre Franklin
3d ago

be careful out there my fellow productive chicagians, this summer these fools will be purging at an all time high smh. please, as possible, stay safe.

Reply(3)
6
 

