Taylorsville, UT

Man dies after crashing stolen car into Taylorsville power pole

By Vivian Chow
 4 days ago

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died and another is in critical condition after crashing a stolen vehicle late Wednesday night.

The Taylorsville Police Department says the suspect who died is Jeremy Arthur Lettow, 40. Police say Lettow had an extensive criminal history, including robbery and felony fleeing.

Police first spotted the stolen vehicle near 42000 S and Redwood Road around 11:45 p.m.

When police ran the suspect’s license plates, they confirmed the plates were stolen out of West Valley City. The plates were on a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen car from North Salt Lake.

CAUGHT: Utah robber caught after striking multiple SLC businesses

When police tried pulling the suspect over, they sped off and fled the scene.

Police did not pursue the suspect. Instead, they coordinated with other agencies including Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) and Unified Police Department (UPD) to locate the fleeing car.

UHP provided a helicopter that was able to maintain aerial surveillance of the suspect’s car.

Authorities successfully spiked the suspect’s tires near the area of 1200 West Atherton Drive.

The maneuver caused the car to lose control and crash into a nearby power pole. Police say the driver, Lettow, suffered a compound fracture to his leg during the ordeal. Both men inside the vehicle sustained critical injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

DEADLY: Utah troopers catch wrong-way DUI driver on I-80

Police confirm the driver of the vehicle, Lettow, died at the hospital on Thursday morning. The other suspect is still in critical condition.

Authorities are still investigating the situation.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.

