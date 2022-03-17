ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Woman ejected in late night rollover crash

By Joshua Hoggard
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HzZah_0eht73Zp00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A female is in unknown condition after she was ejected from her Jeep following a rollover crash late Wednesday night in Wichita Falls.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Bret Hart, the Jeep was traveling southbound on Old Jacksboro Highway just before midnight on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36H1r2_0eht73Zp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHYwr_0eht73Zp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jcQ9_0eht73Zp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kqIj_0eht73Zp00

Witnesses told police the driver was speeding and running red lights on Old Jacksboro Highway.

Sgt. Hart said witnesses told police when the Jeep ran a red light at the service road on Central Freeway, it collided with a Honda sedan.

Sgt. Hart said the driver of the Jeep was ejected from the vehicle and the car rolled over.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to the hospital. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

Our crew is working to gather more information and will update this story as soon as more details are available.

This is a developing news story. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather, and more from Texoma’s Homepage, subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Texoma's Homepage

8th Street SWAT standoff ends

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Several Wichita Falls Police Department officers and a SWAT team are responding to an address in the 1400 block of North 8th Street for a standoff in response to a possible aggravated assault. UPDATE: Sunday, March 20 at 11:01 p.m. The Wichita Falls Police Department has released new details in Sunday’s […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksboro, TX
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Accidents
Texoma's Homepage

UPDATE: WCSO releases new details on Wells 2 Fire

This is a developing story. Make sure to check this page often for updates. ARCHER/WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — There is a large grassfire in northern Archer County and southern Wichita County in the area of Turkey Ranch Road and Highway 82. UPDATE: Sunday, March 20, 7:55 p.m. According to a press release from Wichita County […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Hart
Texoma's Homepage

Amarillo man leads police on 40 mile chase, wrecks

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man from Amarillo is suffering from injuries after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase that ended in a one vehicle accident Thursday afternoon. Tommy Lynn Hall, 43, was stopped by Altus police in the 100 block of West Broadway for a traffic violation around 2:30 p.m. During the traffic […]
AMARILLO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Flying J stabbing suspect returns to Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The suspect in a stabbing of a fellow employee at the Flying J Travel Center earlier this month has been extradited from Oklahoma to the Wichita County Jail. 30-year-old Dillion Venegas is charged with aggravated assault and his bond is set at $50,000, according to records. He was arrested in Cotton […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late Night#Traffic Accident#Kfdx#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

Eastland County Deputy killed while ‘trying to save people from the horrible fires’

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County Deputy was tragically killed while trying to save citizens from devastating fires overnight. The Cisco Police Department confirms Deputy Barbara Fenley died during the fires. They say, “she was a special servant and an attribute to our profession. We will kneel in prayer for her family, friends […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
Texoma's Homepage

Watch: USW press conference after deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of the Southwest held a press conference Thursday after a fiery crash killed six student-athletes and a head coach. A van carrying the university’s golf team crashed while headed home from a tournament in Midland Tuesday evening. A total of nine people died, and two survivors were airlifted to Lubbock […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

NTSB opens investigation in Andrews deadly van crash

ANDREWS, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board provided an update Wednesday afternoon after a deadly crash killed nine people and left two others critically wounded. NSTB spokesperson Eric Weiss said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday along Farm to Market Road 1788 near Andrews in Andrews County. Weiss said one coach, previously identified […]
ANDREWS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy