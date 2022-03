A 27-year-old Woodbridge woman was stabbed to death in Dumfries on Sunday evening, and another woman has been charged with her murder. The incident happened about 8:12 p.m. at a home in the 4000 block of White Haven Drive in Dumfries. The victim, Christina Lanette Smith, was involved in a verbal argument with the suspect, who "retrieved a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper body," Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.

DUMFRIES, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO