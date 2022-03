A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Carnival delivers its fiscal first-quarter results Tuesday. Wall Street expects the cruise line operator will report a smaller loss and sharply higher revenue for the December-February period compared with the same quarter a year earlier. The smaller loss would echo Carnival’s performance in the 12 months ended November. Investors will be listening for an update on how bookings are faring for summer travel.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO