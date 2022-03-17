ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2 Episode 3 Increases the Stakes as the Crew Arrives in the Near-Future | Review

By Maggie Lovitt
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought that being trapped in a twisted timeline with fascist leaders was the worst thing that could happen to the crew of La Sirena, Episode 3 of Star Trek: Picard twists the knife in even deeper. “Assimilation” opens mere moments after the credits rolled last week, with Seven’s (Jeri...

collider.com

ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Teaser Reveals Brent Spiner's New Character

Star Trek: The Next Generation star Brent Spiner is returning s a new character in the second season of Star Trek: Picard, and we now know that character's name. Star Trek: Picard returned for its second season on Thursday with the premiere episode "The Star Gazer," which featured Easter eggs, a new love interest, and the death of a character. Paramount+ then released a teaser video showing what's to come from the remaining episode of Star Trek: Picard's second season. Several of the shots in the teaser is from the dystopian future that Q transports Picard into at the end of "The Star Gazer." In one, if fans look closely, is a statue that resembles Spiner. The base of the statue shows the name "Adam Soong." The statue suggests he may have played a prominent role in whatever course of events set this version of Earth down a totalitarian path.
Collider

Who is Q in 'Star Trek: Picard'?

Since Star Trek's premiere in 1966, audiences have seen new iterations with each passing generation. From the original series to the original cast movies, to the Berman era in the 1990s and early 2000s (known for executive producer Rick Berman) and now, each addition to the decade-spanning franchise has been able to introduce new elements and elaborate on the old. Star Trek: Picard capitalizes on Star Trek nostalgia even more than its predecessor, Star Trek: Discovery, serving as a character study on the fan-favorite Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Season 2 not only sees the return of Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg), but also the mostly omnipotent Q (John de Lancie) as he hurdles Picard into the next test he must face amidst reflecting over the decisions he's made throughout his life.
Collider

Is Cristóbal Rios the New Romantic Hero in 'Star Trek: Picard'?

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers through Season 2, Episode 3 of Star Trek: Picard.We’ve all heard the jokes about Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) warping around space teaching aliens all about love, but Kirk’s romantic encounters were a symptom of the archetype he was based on — that of a romantic hero. In classical terms, a romantic hero struggles with wanderlust, loneliness, and Byronic tendencies (of a cynical, yet passionate disposition), all of which often gets in the way of their romances.
Person
Santiago Cabrera
Person
Jeri Ryan
Person
Annie Wersching
Person
Raffi
Person
Jon Jon Briones
Person
Leonard Nimoy
Person
Michelle Hurd
Person
William Shatner
Primetimer

Jeri Ryan says Star Trek: Picard is done filming after three seasons

"And just like that, it’s done," Ryan tweeted Tuesday. "That’s a series wrap on #StarTrekPicard. So surreal since season 2 has just started airing. I can’t wait for you all to see what’s to come in season 3! Huge love to our incredible cast and crew. What an journey this has been…" There's been no official word on Picard coming to an end, but co-creator and showrunner Akiva Goldsman recently told Rolling Stone Season 3 will be the last season unless something “miraculous” happens.
NPR

Patrick Stewart On 'Star Trek: Picard'

Patrick Stewart is back as Jean-Luc Picard in season 2 of the CBS All Access series Star Trek: Picard. "I am not averse to risk-taking and I don't judge myself," he says. Stewart spoke with Sam Briger in 2020. Also, Justin Chang reviews the new Pixar film Turning Red.
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Reveals Jean-Luc's New Love Interest

Star Trek: Picard is back with the first episode of its new season on Paramount+. The episode is an exciting, Easter egg-filled start to Jean-Luc Picard's next adventure. Yet, in addition to traveling through space and time, Star Trek: Picard's second season may also be an adventure of the heart. Before the season premiere, Patrick Stewart hinted to ComicBook.com that romance might be in Jean-Luc's immediate future. Star Trek: Picard didn't waste any time in setting up this subplot, as the season premiere reveals Picard's new romantic interest. SPOILERS for Star Trek: Picard's Season Two premiere episode, "The Star Gazer," follow.
Collider

9 Forgotten Arrowverse Characters That Should Be Revisited

The success of The CW’s superhero action drama Arrow built the foundation of multiple spin-offs, giving DC fans a TV universe featuring over five different series. With famous DC heroes like Superman, The Flash, Green Arrow and Supergirl in attendance, it's safe to say the collective Arrowverse saw its heroes share the screen with plenty of interesting characters. After ten years, seven series and hundreds of episodes later... we’ve seen DC legends rise and fall. Although it keeps on growing (a third season of Superman & Lois was just ordered at The CW), not every character’s story in the Arrowverse did them justice. From samurai to aliens, here's a list of characters the Arrowverse needs to dust off and pick up off the shelf.
Collider

Why 'Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD' Deserves Another Look

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand with not only a steady stream of new films and television shows, but also with the welcome return of some old friends. As of March 16, the Netflix era of darker Marvel TV shows have moved to Disney+, meaning you can watch Vincent D'Onofrio’s Hawaiian shirt-wearing Wilson Fisk get mowed down by a speeding car in Hawkeye, and then immediately switch over to see Fisk brutally turning someone’s head into soup with a car door in Daredevil Season 1. And while the addition of the Netflix Defenders to Disney+ is a huge deal that has massive ramifications for how the MCU will treat these fan-favorite characters, it’s vital we don’t forget about the other big addition to the platform, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Collider

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer': 10 Times Buffy Summers Proved She Was A True Hero

It's a quiet, normal night in Sunnydale, CA., except for the mist gathering along the ground and the multiple cemeteries scattered around the town. Weird stuff happens in Sunnydale; it was built on a Hellmouth, after all. People go missing, students at the local high school show up gruesomely murdered, and vampires stalk potential victims around back alleys.
MOVIES

