A Guide to ‘Below Deck’ and Its Many Spinoffs: ‘Below Deck Mediterranean,’ ‘Below Deck Down Under’ and More

By Yana Grebenyuk
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsTfo_0eht4N6t00

Always growing. Ever since Below Deck premiered on Bravo in 2013, viewers have been looking forward to more drama on the high seas.

The reality series, which shows the lives of crew members who reside and work on a super-yacht during charter season, has continued to grow across multiple countries while still bringing the exact same level of drama.

Below Deck Mediterranean , the first spinoff of the hit Bravo show, made headlines when fan-favorite Hannah Ferrier was fired by Captain Sandy Yawn during season 5. Following ups and downs in previous seasons , Sandy chose to let Hannah go after bosun Malia White reported the chief stew for having Valium and a CBD vape pen in her cabin.

Later that season, Aesha Scott joined the Lady Michelle after previously working with Hannah during season 4. Although the former costars didn't cross paths at the time, Aesha opened up about receiving support from Hannah when she was offered the chief stew portion on Below Deck Down Under .

"When I was in quarantine, because [I] had to do two weeks quarantine to enter the country, I did my two weeks in a hotel in Sydney. While I was there, I was just calling Hannah so much. She's amazing because her and I are still very close friends and we talk all the time," Aesha exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022 while promoting the new Below Deck spinoff. "I'd just be like, 'What do you do for your provisioning?' And this and that and it was just asking her so many little tips and every question I had."

The Peacock personality continued: "She really sat and thought about it and gave me a good answer. I think she helped me [go] in there with a lot more confidence. Because at the end of the day, once the cameras start rolling and your adrenaline is pumping, the pressure is on, and you just do it. You can worry as much as you want, but at the end of the day, once you're there, you just do it. It just happens."

Newcomer Captain Jason Chambers also noted that Hannah offered him a glimpse at what he was in for when it came to joining reality TV. "I reached out to her during the start, when this was all coming up and I asked her opinion. She just told me, 'If you do take it on, just be yourself and have a good time,'" Jason recalled to Us at the time. "And that's exactly what I am doing. So it was quite easy to just slot into that role."

Scroll down for a full guide to the Below Deck franchise:

Comments / 0

