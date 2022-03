A person was shot and killed in Portland’s Buckman neighborhood Sunday morning, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Southeast Washington Street at 7:18 a.m. When they arrived, they found a person dead on the sidewalk, officials said. Police said the person is believed to be an adult male, but said they couldn’t confirm that until they identify the person.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO