Window treatments have the potential to really complete a room, but with so many options, many of which are costly, it can be hard to decide what's right for your space (which is why so many people put off choosing curtains or blinds for months of even years). If you've been considering tie-back curtains for your home, then you're in the right place. They're a great option if you plan to open and close the curtains regularly, and they allow light to stream in when you want it.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO