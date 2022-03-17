ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Gangrel Comments On Paige VanZant Coming To Train At CCW

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago

Paige VanZant signed with AEW on March 9, putting pen to paper at the end of AEW Dynamite following Scorpio Sky winning the AEW TNT Title from Sammy Guevara. VanZant is a former UFC fighter who currently competes for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships. It was reported that VanZant will...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Lambert
Person
Scorpio Sky
Person
Paige
Person
Paige Vanzant
Person
Sammy Guevara
Fightful

WWE Selling Brock Lesnar Signature Series Replica Championships

WWE is honoring Brock Lesnar. WWE is commemorating Brock Lesnar's 20 years in the company with a signature series championship. The belt is on sale now and will ship beginning on April 18. It is available for $499.99. Full details:. To Commemorate the 20th anniversary of The Beast Incarnate’s explosive...
WWE
Fightful

Austin Theory Would Like To Wrestle Pat McAfee In A No DQ Match

Austin Theory fantasy books his 'Mania situation. Austin Theory will be part of his first one-on-one match ever at WrestleMania, wrestling Pat McAfee. As of right now, it's just a regular match but Austin theory, in an interview with Planeta Wrestling, Theory revealed he would like a no disqualification match with weapons at his disposal.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccw#Combat#Aew Dynamite#Tnt#Fangin#Pvz#American Top Team
Fightful

Doudrop Waited Over A Decade To Face Becky Lynch, Recalls Lynch Taking A Hiatus From Pro Wrestling

Doudrop waited a long time to wrestle Becky Lynch. The match the WWE Raw Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble this year was Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch. Unusual for WWE, this match featured two villains going at it in a singles capacity. However, digging deeper Beyond what was presented on television, this match was well over a decade in the making with Doudrop waiting a long time to wrestle someone she first became familiar with when she was known as “Rebecca Knox.”
WWE
Fightful

Shelton Benjamin Squashes Rumor He Was Released From WWE, Jokingly Blames Mia Yim For Starting Rumor

Shelton Benjamin squashes rumor that he was released from WWE. Shelton Benjamin is a former WWE Tag Team Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and United States Champion. Currently, he is on the Monday Night Raw roster and paired with Cedric Alexander. Benjamin had his first run in WWE in the early 2000s and returned in 2016 and has since had several different tag team pairings.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

News On Pete Dunne's Transformation Into BUTCH On WWE Smackdown

Fightful was told throughout the day on March 11 that "something very dumb" was happening on tonight's episode of Smackdown, with numerous people chiming in that it would be a name change for a star that many already knew. There were wrestlers outside the company who knew of the name...
WWE
Fightful

Briscoes Not Expected To Join AEW, What Happened

Don't expect to see the Briscoes in AEW, at least if word at WarnerMedia and among AEW talent is true. Fightful has been told that as of prior to the ROH sale, The Briscoes weren't planned to be signed by All Elite Wrestling. It should be stated that we're not even sure of the interest on All Elite Wrestling's part, but if was confirmed to us by WarnerMedia sources that a person of influence in the company did not want the duo signed to AEW, specifically due to Jay Briscoe's homophobic tweets from 2013. Briscoe would apologize at the start of an ROH show the week after. Those that we heard from in ROH since have said that to their credit, they hadn't caused issues for the company since then. One AEW talent said they were made for television, but can't blame WarnerMedia or AEW.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Planned Scorpio Sky TNT Title Win As Far Back As Last Year

It would appear that AEW has had some of their big title changes planned for quite some time. After Scorpio Sky's AEW TNT Title win on the March 9 Dynamite, Fightful Select learned that the title win had been planned as far back as late 2021. We're told that the Cody Rhodes departure caused a "minimal" hiccup, but that a lot of what happened still went as planned.
WWE
Fightful

Matt Hardy Says It Was His Idea For Jeff Hardy To Do His Juke During His AEW Debut

Jeff Hardy explains why he was dancing on the way to save his brother during his AEW debut. Jeff Hardy joined the ranks of AEW on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. He made his debut by Saving his brother, Matt Hardy from the beat down by the Andrade Family Office. On his way to the ring, Jeff Hardy briefly stopped to do his traditional entrance juke in a moment that quickly became a meme.
WWE
Fightful

The Bouncers Discuss Re-Signing Exclusive Deals With Ring Of Honor Prior To ROH's Hiatus

The Bouncers, Beer City Bruisers and Brawler Milonas, were excited to be with Ring of Honor for the long haul. The Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas have talked about why they were excited to be on the Ring of Honor roster. Prior to recent changes, they had planned to be with the company exclusively for a long time to come as Ring of Honor chose to sign both men to exclusive agreements.
NFL
Fightful

Fightful

7K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy