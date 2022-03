America's bridges are in rough shape. More than a third of the nation's bridges are in need of repair and over 43,000 are in poor condition and classified as "structurally deficient." A structurally deficient bridge is one that requires significant maintenance to remain in service. It is often posted with weight limits but is considered safe to use. So why are so many of the nation's bridges in a state of disrepair and what steps are being taken to fix them?

