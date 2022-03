There's no telling if Donda 2 will ever end up on streaming platforms. Kanye West announced earlier this year that the project would only be available through his stem player devices, which are selling for $200. There are plenty of fans that are willing to shell out that type of cash to listen to Ye's latest project but not everybody is on board with it. Many have criticized Kanye for not making his latest project more accessible to the masses, including the frontman of Slipknot who called the Chicago artist a "moron."

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO