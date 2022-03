Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK has addressed the racism that Black and Asian refugees have been subjected to while fleeing Russian attacks in the country.Speaking to the Home Affairs Select Committee on Wednesday, Vadym Prystaiko confirmed that he is aware of bigotry at Ukraine’s borders and admitted that “problems arise” when foreigners appear to be prioritised for evacuation.This comes after Black people living in the region told The Independent that they have been discriminated against and denied assistance when attempting to leave the war-torn country; some took to social media in recent days to share their experiences despite this being...

