Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Focused on RF and 1B

Straily allowed seven runs on nine hits (two home runs) while striking out three over three innings in Saturday's spring game against the Angels. Straily is bidding to be the Diamondbacks' fifth starter, but his debut in an Arizona uniform did not go well. "I came in with the mind-set that I'm going to fill up the strike zone - and as (pitching coach) Brent (Strom) pointed out to me, I did that a little too well," Straily told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "A lot of first-pitch hits, a lot of first-pitch hacking." Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Straily has pitched better on the backfields, but he'll need to make adjustments in terms of pitch mix.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO