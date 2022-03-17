ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Focused on RF and 1B

 4 days ago

Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said Wednesday that Smith will primarily play in right field and...

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Takes live BP

Marte (eye) took live batting practice Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. After two consecutive days of batting in a cage, Saturday's session was Marte's first against live pitching since camp started. He's expected to make his spring game-action debut this week.
MLB
Arizona Sports

Torey Lovullo: Diamondbacks likely to rotate designated hitters

SCOTTSDALE — The Arizona Diamondbacks have not yet finalized a plan for their designated hitter, but manager Torey Lovullo said he will likely rotate players into the spot. “We’re going to obviously stay with our internal candidates. We feel like we have a number of really good hitters and I’m probably going to use it as a rotation,” Lovullo said on Thursday. “Giving a guy a day off, matching up the best possible guy that’s going to help us impact a baseball game. So not one particular DH.”
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Wilmer Difo: Signs with Diamondbacks

Difo agreed to a minor-league deal with the Diamondbacks on Saturday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. In 2021, Difo had four home runs with one stolen base and a .269 batting average in 240 plate appearances. Difo played all over the infield and outfield for the Pirates. He could battle for infield reps with Josh Rojas, Nick Ahmed and Josh VanMeter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Caleb Baragar: Claimed by Arizona

Baragar was claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks on Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com. Baragar picked up seven holds for the Giants in 2021 and posted a 1.57 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 23 innings across 25 relief appearances. The Diamondbacks have a strong group of late relievers in Mark Melancon, Ian Kennedy and J.B. Wendelken, but Baragar should compete for a late-inning role if he continues to perform well in 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Out months with shoulder tear

Bukauskas will miss multiple months due to a Grade 2 tear of his teres major, reports Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. Bukauskas will hit the injured list for what manager Torey Lovullo called "months not weeks." The pitcher will look to recover in time to perhaps factor into Arizona's plans late in the season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Starts at 3B

Rojas went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a second run scored in Sunday's spring-training game against the Royals. Rojas started at third base and batted second in his Cactus League debut. The versatile infielder is the leading candidate to start at third base, and he's approaching the competition like it's his to lose, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. The Diamondbacks' leadership team have talked about bringing in an established third baseman, which would move Rojas back to a utility role, but no player addition is imminent. However it shakes out, Rojas is poised to garner 500-550 plate appearances, as he did in 2021.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Billy Hamilton: Nabs MiLB deal from Seattle

Hamilton agreed Monday with the Mariners on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. Hamilton will look to break camp with Seattle as a fourth or fifth outfielder, a role that would likely prevent him from making more than two starts per week when all of Jesse Winker, Jarred Kelenic and Mitch Haniger are in optimal health. Though he remains a well-below-league-average hitter, Hamilton's premium wheels and excellent range in center field can still give him some real-life value as a late-inning defensive replacement or pinch-running option.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Over shoulder issue

Ahmed is starting at shortstop and batting fifth Saturday against the Angels, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. He finished last season on the shelf with a shoulder injury, so it's good to see him back in to full health. Ahmed will face competition from Geraldo Perdomo for playing time at shortstop early this season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dan Straily: Make auspicious debut

Straily allowed seven runs on nine hits (two home runs) while striking out three over three innings in Saturday's spring game against the Angels. Straily is bidding to be the Diamondbacks' fifth starter, but his debut in an Arizona uniform did not go well. "I came in with the mind-set that I'm going to fill up the strike zone - and as (pitching coach) Brent (Strom) pointed out to me, I did that a little too well," Straily told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "A lot of first-pitch hits, a lot of first-pitch hacking." Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Straily has pitched better on the backfields, but he'll need to make adjustments in terms of pitch mix.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Hanhold: Passes through waivers

Hanhold was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis after clearing waivers Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Though he's no longer a member of the Pirates' 40-man roster, Hanhold will remain at big-league spring training for at least a few more days before preparing to begin the season at Indianapolis. He made 10 appearances out of the Baltimore bullpen in 2021, posting a 6.97 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 10.1 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Casey Sadler: Out indefinitely

Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Sadler is dealing with shoulder soreness and will "be down for quite some time," Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports. Sadler missed some time with a shoulder issue last year but put together the best season of his career with a 0.67 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 37:10 K:BB and 15 holds over 40.1 innings. It's unclear exactly how long he'll be sidelined, but the right-hander is set to open the season on the injured list.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Bailey Ober: Expected to win rotation spot

Ober is expected to be in the Opening Day rotation, manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com. Ober threw two scoreless innings in his spring debut Saturday. Ober finished last season on the injured list with a strained hip, but he's fully healthy as spring training begins. Ober looks set to have a rotation spot even if the Twins acquire another veteran starter. Ober doesn't have an overpowering fastball (92.5 mph average), but it's offset by his outstanding control and improving off-speed pitches (slider, curveball). He could improve dramatically if he can limit home runs (1.95 HR/9 last year).
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Will Smith: Might be out as closer

Smith may move to a setup role now that Atlanta signed Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $16 million contract. This is a big blow to those who drafted Smith as a source of saves. We knew Jansen had to sign somewhere, but Atlanta didn't seem like a likely landing spot. If Jansen gets hurt or struggles, Smith could be back in the ninth inning, but it seems unlikely they would have brought Jansen in to be a setup man given his long track record of success as a closer.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Randy Dobnak: Shut down with more finger soreness

Dobnak has been shut down from throwing due to continued discomfort in his right middle finger, MLB.com reports. "I think we're resetting right now in a way and allowing his finger to rest," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. Dobnak struggled with a finger injury (a full tear of the A4...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Scratch deemed precautionary

Rodgers' late scratch from Saturday's Cactus League lineup was due to back tightness and was deemed a precautionary move, reports Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Rockies manager Bud Black confirmed the move as precautionary following Saturday's game. Rodgers should be available to return in the near future, possibly as soon as Sunday's game against the White Sox.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ryan Buchter: Inks deal with Mariners

Buchter signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Sunday that includes an invite to big-league camp. Buchter was released by Arizona in August after posting a 6.61 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 16:13 K:BB across 16.1 innings. The veteran left-hander has a career 3.16 ERA but has struggled over the past two years, as the implementation of the three-batter minimum limits his effectiveness.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: Likely out Opening Day

Urias (quadriceps) will be shut down for two weeks and isn't expected to be available for Opening Day, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. Manager Craig Counsell didn't officially rule out Urias for Opening Day, but with less than three weeks before the April 7 opener against the Cubs, it's difficult seeing the 24-year-old being ready to play if he's down the next two weeks. The specifics of the quad injury remain unclear, and Urias still has to undergo more testing. Jace Peterson would likely benefit from Urias' absence at third base, and it would also leave Milwaukee short on depth at shortstop behind starter Willy Adames.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Rays use pitch-calling device

Zunino and the Rays are trying out a new pitch-calling device, according to Adam Berry of MLB.com. The team raved about the system called PitchCom in an attempt to "improve the pace of play and eliminate illegal sign-stealing." On Saturday, Zunino, and pitcher Phoenix Sanders used the system with Brandon...
