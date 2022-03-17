Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Focused on RF and 1B

Rojas went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a second run scored in Sunday's spring-training game against the Royals. Rojas started at third base and batted second in his Cactus League debut. The versatile infielder is the leading candidate to start at third base, and he's approaching the competition like it's his to lose, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. The Diamondbacks' leadership team have talked about bringing in an established third baseman, which would move Rojas back to a utility role, but no player addition is imminent. However it shakes out, Rojas is poised to garner 500-550 plate appearances, as he did in 2021.
Comments / 0