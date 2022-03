Vladimir Putin started his Ukraine invasion last week and has since put strategic nuclear weapons forces on high alert, prompting fears over a nuclear war.The Russian leader blamed his actions on "unfriendly actions in the economic sphere" and claimed Nato members had made "aggressive statements" towards Russia.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov singled out Foreign Secretary Liz Truss' remarks, saying they were the reason for Russia's escalation.Some experts suggested it's unclear whether Putin would act on a nuclear attack, but others completely quashed the possibility, stating that the mutual destruction would be too great.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace threw cold water over the...

WORLD ・ 19 DAYS AGO