Former Hazard Community and Technical College Professor Homer Terry may not be a man of few words but for the past three decades he has been a man of singular focus. “It has never been about me. It was always about the graduate and the student,” Terry said. “I wanted to make sure the student graduated and was able to get a job. I’ve helped students in the middle of the night, helped fix broken down cars, you name it, anything you can think of to help my students succeed,” said Terry.

HAZARD, KY ・ 17 DAYS AGO