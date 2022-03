Alabamians are earning more money than they used to. Most of them, anyway. New estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey indicate median household income is on the upswing in Alabama - and in the United States as a whole. But not all Alabama counties saw increases in income, and when controlling for inflation over the second half of the decade, a handful of counties actually saw big declines.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO