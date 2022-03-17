After Infant Vomited, Father Allegedly Put 8-Week-Old Son ‘Face First’ on Bed, Waited 20 Minutes for Uber When Boy Stopped Breathing

A Florida bridgetender who was operating a structure that opened and dropped a 79-year-old woman to her death has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Artissua Lafaye Paulk, 43, of Wichita Drive in Greenacres, Fla., is charged with one count of manslaughter by culpable negligence, according to a press release by the West Palm Beach Police Department. The police department said it could not release the name of the victim under Marsy’s Law, a privacy law for crime victims. The Palm Beach Post identified the victim as Carol Wright by citing a Feb. 15 news conference where the family voluntarily identified the victim.

GREENACRES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO