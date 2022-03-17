ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Infant Vomited, Father Allegedly Put 8-Week-Old Son ‘Face First’ on Bed, Waited 20 Minutes for Uber When Boy Stopped Breathing

By Chris Spargo
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Prosecutors on Wednesday announced the arrest of a Pennsylvania man charged with murder following the death of his 8-week-old son. David Moyer, 24, appeared in Montgomery County Court where he was arraigned on charges of third-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person, according to Montgomery...

GmaV
3d ago

These young parents who think killing their own kids is a way to deal with frustrations need some serious parenting themselves!!

Reply
5
Garrett Monica Helton
4d ago

Mother should go to jail too. What kind of woman doesn't try and save her child?? This stuff makes me sick

Reply(1)
7
Guest
3d ago

This absolutely hurts my heart .. this precious baby never had a chance .. things like this will never stop .. our system is built to protect the criminals and victims mean nothing .. anyone who harms a child should have no rights .. both of these parents should be put to death immediately.. rip baby you will never be mistreated again 😭

Reply
3
