After Infant Vomited, Father Allegedly Put 8-Week-Old Son ‘Face First’ on Bed, Waited 20 Minutes for Uber When Boy Stopped Breathing
Prosecutors on Wednesday announced the arrest of a Pennsylvania man charged with murder following the death of his 8-week-old son. David Moyer, 24, appeared in Montgomery County Court where he was arraigned on charges of third-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person, according to Montgomery...lawandcrime.com
Comments / 11