Letter to the editor: Who really knows who was counted in census?

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

The article “Census undercount may lead to funding shortfalls, Western Pa. leaders warn” (March 12, TribLIVE) doesn’t explain how...

Bangor Daily News

Letter: Those who want to force ballot hand counts probably haven’t been election workers

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Some people are trying to force all ballots to be counted by hand. People who are asking to get rid of machines obviously haven’t worked in an election. When you are still hand counting ballots after 2 a.m. after working all day, that is when mistakes can happen. Then that batch of ballots has to be counted again so that you can find the mistake. It takes so many people hand counting, even for a small town, especially in a big election, when you may have federal, state, and local candidates and issues. Just having four or five candidates on the ballot, such as in some presidential races, makes it more complicated.
The Conversation U.S.

Fewer Americans are hunting, and that raises hard questions about funding conservation through gun sales

Gun and ammunition sales in the U.S. have skyrocketed in recent years. And although it may come as a surprise, this trend has supported conservation activities. That’s because every firearm and bullet produced or imported into the U.S. is subject to an excise tax dedicated to wildlife conservation and restoration. In 1998, these taxes generated about US$247 million in inflation-adjusted apportionments to state fish and wildlife agencies from the federal U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, which collects and manages these funds. By 2018, these revenues had more than tripled to $829 million. These taxes on guns and ammunition sales provide a...
