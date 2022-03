The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on a side issue in one of North Carolina’s long-lingering voter ID lawsuits: Exactly who should get to defend the case. For several years Attorney General Josh Stein’s office has represented the State Board of Elections in the lawsuit, and they’ve had some success defending the constitutionality of North Carolina’s photo ID law, though he case is far from over.

