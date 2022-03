Two people were critically injured in a house fire Sunday night in Toms River — one of two blazes less than a mile apart in a span of a few hours, authorities said. In the more serious of the two fires, a man and a woman were found by firefighters in a home on Mount Evererest Lane after the fire broke out around 8:45 p.m., the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO