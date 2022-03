Kevin Willard is the new head coach at Maryland and the ex-head coach of Seton Hall after agreeing to a seven-year contract with a total value of $29.4 million starting at $3.9 million in 2022-23 with a $100,000 escalator each season. His salary at Seton Hall was reportedly just south of $2.5 million per season.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO