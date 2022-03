Tonight at 8/7c on FOX, MasterChef Junior returns. Watch the season 8 premiere for free with a FuboTV subscription. MasterChef Junior ushers 16 chefs (between the ages of 8 and 13) into the kitchen for a series of culinary challenges. Judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Daphne Oz must discern which miniature mouth-watering master will reign supreme and walk away with a whopping $100,000. According to FOX, this is shaping up to be one of the most difficult seasons to date. Featuring everything from mystery challenges, historical renaissance cuisine, a visit to the Monster Truck track, and the ultimate donut test, these talented junior chefs are facing high stress and some seriously tough competition.

TV SHOWS ・ 4 DAYS AGO