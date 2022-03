Star Trek: Discovery recently concluded its fourth season, and it was quite eventful. Fans learned the full scope of Species Ten-C (as showrunner Michelle Paradise promised) and saw Booker survive despite rampant speculation he’d meet a gamechanging death. However, there are still some loose ends that need to be taken care of. For instance, some might’ve thought that Season 4 would finally deliver answers on the infamous Short Treks episode “Calypso,” which teased an impending huge mystery approaching for the crew sometime in the future. Since the latest season didn't further that story, I just had to ask its director, Olatunde Osunsanmi, when the show might finally address it.

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO