A 1905 letter from Ukraine | Column

“Dear Son Moshe,” begins the letter, handwritten in Russian. The date is Dec. 22, 1905; the dateline, “Avrutch, Kiev, Old World.”

From Ukraine, Gregori M. Chuzi is writing his son in Brooklyn, New York. The father offers thanks for the “$25 received,” but apologizes. “I could not answer any of your letters sooner because I had no energy to use this pen, and in my wretched heart burns the feeling toward the unpardonable oppressor who does not heed anything to address the ‘intelligentsia,’ the better kind of citizens of our dear, Holy Russia.” The intelligentsia included students, critics, revolutionaries and dissenters — all considered enemies of the state by Tsar Nicholas II of Russia.

The Chuzi family was a minority within a minority. Ashkenazi Jews dominated Jewish families in Eastern and Central Europe, but the Chuzis were Sephardic Jews expelled from Spain in 1492, settling in Turkey and later Ukraine. The year 1905 wrought profound consequences for Russia and its then-crown jewel, Ukraine. Determined to expand its empire and prestige in the Far East, Russia was humiliated on land and sea in the Russo-Japanese War. Borne of social unrest, economic dislocation and mass rebellion, the Russian revolution of 1905 became known as the “First Russian Revolution.”

More than 170,000 Ukrainian workers went out on strike, leading to furious reprisals. Vladimir Lenin insisted the Revolution of 1905 was “a dress rehearsal” for the October Revolution of 1917.

In a case of art imitating life, the 1960s Broadway hit, Fiddler on a Roof, is set in 1905 Ukraine. Amid the background of grinding poverty, menacing Russian troops, and religious tradition, Ukrainian author Sholom Aleichem wrote a novel, Tevye the Milkman, based on the fictional shtetl (village) of Anatevka. A bittersweet ending results in Russian troops seizing the village and the residents fleeing for America.

Almost 3 million Ashkenazi Jews lived in Ukraine, where they had prospered and suffered during the previous decades. Odessa was home to the largest Eastern European Jewish population outside Warsaw. Ukraine boasted prominent Jewish theaters and universities. But Russian laws dictated what trades and occupations the Jews could pursue. In the late 18th century, Russia and its neighbors created the Pale of Settlement, specifying where Jews must reside.

Ukraine also witnessed some of the worst pogroms — organized violence sanctioned by authorities — in Europe. Historically, most societies react to disasters by looking for scapegoats.

Jews offered an easy target. During the Black Plague in the 14th century, Jews were accused of “poisoning the wells of Christendom.” Across Europe, Christian mobs sacked and burned more than 500 Jewish ghettos. In England, no Jewish quarters were destroyed — because King Edward I had expelled the island’s Jewish population in 1290.

Tsar Nicholas II blamed the Revolution of 1905 on Russian Jews at home and abroad. “Whenever an assassination occurred,” writes historian Marc Ferro, “a Jewish revolutionary was accused. People would then cross themselves, saying, ‘It couldn’t have been a Russian.’ ”

Ukrainian Jews had been leaving Russia for decades. If America was the Promised Land for European Jews, New York City was, in the words of historian Moses Rischin, “the Promised City.” Manhattan’s Lower East Side brought German, Polish and Ukrainian Jewish emigres together. “When a new Jewish immigrant first set foot on the Lower East Side,” explained a historian, “he or she stepped into a Jewish world.”

Several of Gregori Chuzi’s sons had already left Ukraine. In his letter, he observed:

Nobody’s life is guaranteed here (Ukraine). Every day executions of revolutionists, the youngest in our midst; the exile of many well-known, the so-called “Flower of our Nation” into Siberia — all of these are like a heavy load on my chest. Mind you, people fully aware of what is going on cannot express their protest in any way — it is terrible!

Ukrainian Jews caught “America fever.” The Jewish writer Marcus Ravage understood the pain of leaving the homeland, especially the anguish of leaving his mother.

In the evening when we were alone, my mother would take me and we would sit on her footstool, and while her deft hands manipulated the knitting needles, her eyes gazed into mine as she tried to absorb enough of me to last her for the coming months of absence. “You will write us, dear?” she kept asking.

“And if I should die when you are gone, will you remember me in your prayers?”

The moment of departure, when the train drew into the station, she lost control of her feelings. As she embraced me for the last time, her sobs became violent. ... I could not then understand. I understand it now. I never saw her again.

In his letter, Gregori Chuzi summoned the lamentations of Job. “Imagine the farewell scene,” he wailed. Another son, David, “was drafted to serve the Tsar,” Gregori lamented.

David was in Wilna, Lithuania, “to join the Regiment of Sappers.” He recounted how another son escaped to “Harbin the Far East and the Good Lord knows if he is alive.” The father struggled, “He does not write— maybe he is hungry or cold, and does not see any end to the suffering. Or maybe he is lying on the field of battle, a victim of the Revolutionists who are striving for the rights of self-government?”

The father adds, “You, at least, are alive and in comparison, to that which is happening in Russia, can say you are lucky, but you are separated from me by a wide span of water.” He asked, “Who is my leaning post in case of need — and where is my protector? ... The answer is only withheld tears.” The letter closes with a warning, “And do not reproach me for the delay in writing sooner” and affection, “With a sore soul and kissing you and your bride.”

So many Americans today owe their lives to the heroic sacrifices of individuals who chose to cross the ocean so their children could seek better futures. As the Talmud, the Book of Jewish law, reminds us, “Anyone who saves a life is as if he saved an entire world.”

Gregori Chuzi died in 1921, shot by White Russians in the savage civil war that erupted after the Bolshevik takeover. Ukrainians endured more tragedy: Famine in the 1930s, the result of Joseph Stalin’s ruthlessness, claimed millions of lives. By the end of World War II, Ukraine‘s Jewish population had been decimated. One in four Jews who perished in the Holocaust was Ukrainian.

Moshe Chuzi changed his name to Morris Chuzi after immigrating to Brooklyn, living a long and honorable life, dying at age 83 in 1966. His son Lee and wife Dorothy moved to Palm Beach County in the 1980s, joining waves of Jews who moved to the Sunshine State.

When former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was running for president in 2008, he proclaimed Palm Beach County “New York City’s sixth borough!” Today, almost a half million Jews live in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Gregori’s great-grandson, Paul Chuzi, the owner of the letter, was a classmate of mine and friend at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, in the 1960s. His wife, Mary Cole, and my wife, Lynne Wheeler, were daughters of Central Illinois farmers and childhood friends. Many years ago, I mentioned to Paul how few immigrant letters were saved. He sent me a copy of Gregori Chuzi’s letter to “the New World.”

Gary R. Mormino is scholar in residence at Florida Humanities and the Frank E. Duckwall professor emeritus of Florida history at USF’s St. Petersburg campus.