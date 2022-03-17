ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

A 1905 letter from Ukraine | Column

By Gary R. Mormino
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago

“Dear Son Moshe,” begins the letter, handwritten in Russian. The date is Dec. 22, 1905; the dateline, “Avrutch, Kiev, Old World.”

From Ukraine, Gregori M. Chuzi is writing his son in Brooklyn, New York. The father offers thanks for the “$25 received,” but apologizes. “I could not answer any of your letters sooner because I had no energy to use this pen, and in my wretched heart burns the feeling toward the unpardonable oppressor who does not heed anything to address the ‘intelligentsia,’ the better kind of citizens of our dear, Holy Russia.” The intelligentsia included students, critics, revolutionaries and dissenters — all considered enemies of the state by Tsar Nicholas II of Russia.

Gary R. Mormino [ Provided ]

The Chuzi family was a minority within a minority. Ashkenazi Jews dominated Jewish families in Eastern and Central Europe, but the Chuzis were Sephardic Jews expelled from Spain in 1492, settling in Turkey and later Ukraine. The year 1905 wrought profound consequences for Russia and its then-crown jewel, Ukraine. Determined to expand its empire and prestige in the Far East, Russia was humiliated on land and sea in the Russo-Japanese War. Borne of social unrest, economic dislocation and mass rebellion, the Russian revolution of 1905 became known as the “First Russian Revolution.”

More than 170,000 Ukrainian workers went out on strike, leading to furious reprisals. Vladimir Lenin insisted the Revolution of 1905 was “a dress rehearsal” for the October Revolution of 1917.

In a case of art imitating life, the 1960s Broadway hit, Fiddler on a Roof, is set in 1905 Ukraine. Amid the background of grinding poverty, menacing Russian troops, and religious tradition, Ukrainian author Sholom Aleichem wrote a novel, Tevye the Milkman, based on the fictional shtetl (village) of Anatevka. A bittersweet ending results in Russian troops seizing the village and the residents fleeing for America.

Almost 3 million Ashkenazi Jews lived in Ukraine, where they had prospered and suffered during the previous decades. Odessa was home to the largest Eastern European Jewish population outside Warsaw. Ukraine boasted prominent Jewish theaters and universities. But Russian laws dictated what trades and occupations the Jews could pursue. In the late 18th century, Russia and its neighbors created the Pale of Settlement, specifying where Jews must reside.

Ukraine also witnessed some of the worst pogroms — organized violence sanctioned by authorities — in Europe. Historically, most societies react to disasters by looking for scapegoats.

Jews offered an easy target. During the Black Plague in the 14th century, Jews were accused of “poisoning the wells of Christendom.” Across Europe, Christian mobs sacked and burned more than 500 Jewish ghettos. In England, no Jewish quarters were destroyed — because King Edward I had expelled the island’s Jewish population in 1290.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic1lj_0ehstrru00

Tsar Nicholas II blamed the Revolution of 1905 on Russian Jews at home and abroad. “Whenever an assassination occurred,” writes historian Marc Ferro, “a Jewish revolutionary was accused. People would then cross themselves, saying, ‘It couldn’t have been a Russian.’ ”

Ukrainian Jews had been leaving Russia for decades. If America was the Promised Land for European Jews, New York City was, in the words of historian Moses Rischin, “the Promised City.” Manhattan’s Lower East Side brought German, Polish and Ukrainian Jewish emigres together. “When a new Jewish immigrant first set foot on the Lower East Side,” explained a historian, “he or she stepped into a Jewish world.”

Several of Gregori Chuzi’s sons had already left Ukraine. In his letter, he observed:

Nobody’s life is guaranteed here (Ukraine). Every day executions of revolutionists, the youngest in our midst; the exile of many well-known, the so-called “Flower of our Nation” into Siberia — all of these are like a heavy load on my chest. Mind you, people fully aware of what is going on cannot express their protest in any way — it is terrible!

Ukrainian Jews caught “America fever.” The Jewish writer Marcus Ravage understood the pain of leaving the homeland, especially the anguish of leaving his mother.

In the evening when we were alone, my mother would take me and we would sit on her footstool, and while her deft hands manipulated the knitting needles, her eyes gazed into mine as she tried to absorb enough of me to last her for the coming months of absence. “You will write us, dear?” she kept asking.

“And if I should die when you are gone, will you remember me in your prayers?”

The moment of departure, when the train drew into the station, she lost control of her feelings. As she embraced me for the last time, her sobs became violent. ... I could not then understand. I understand it now. I never saw her again.

In his letter, Gregori Chuzi summoned the lamentations of Job. “Imagine the farewell scene,” he wailed. Another son, David, “was drafted to serve the Tsar,” Gregori lamented.

David was in Wilna, Lithuania, “to join the Regiment of Sappers.” He recounted how another son escaped to “Harbin the Far East and the Good Lord knows if he is alive.” The father struggled, “He does not write— maybe he is hungry or cold, and does not see any end to the suffering. Or maybe he is lying on the field of battle, a victim of the Revolutionists who are striving for the rights of self-government?”

The father adds, “You, at least, are alive and in comparison, to that which is happening in Russia, can say you are lucky, but you are separated from me by a wide span of water.” He asked, “Who is my leaning post in case of need — and where is my protector? ... The answer is only withheld tears.” The letter closes with a warning, “And do not reproach me for the delay in writing sooner” and affection, “With a sore soul and kissing you and your bride.”

So many Americans today owe their lives to the heroic sacrifices of individuals who chose to cross the ocean so their children could seek better futures. As the Talmud, the Book of Jewish law, reminds us, “Anyone who saves a life is as if he saved an entire world.”

Gregori Chuzi died in 1921, shot by White Russians in the savage civil war that erupted after the Bolshevik takeover. Ukrainians endured more tragedy: Famine in the 1930s, the result of Joseph Stalin’s ruthlessness, claimed millions of lives. By the end of World War II, Ukraine‘s Jewish population had been decimated. One in four Jews who perished in the Holocaust was Ukrainian.

Moshe Chuzi changed his name to Morris Chuzi after immigrating to Brooklyn, living a long and honorable life, dying at age 83 in 1966. His son Lee and wife Dorothy moved to Palm Beach County in the 1980s, joining waves of Jews who moved to the Sunshine State.

When former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was running for president in 2008, he proclaimed Palm Beach County “New York City’s sixth borough!” Today, almost a half million Jews live in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Gregori’s great-grandson, Paul Chuzi, the owner of the letter, was a classmate of mine and friend at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, in the 1960s. His wife, Mary Cole, and my wife, Lynne Wheeler, were daughters of Central Illinois farmers and childhood friends. Many years ago, I mentioned to Paul how few immigrant letters were saved. He sent me a copy of Gregori Chuzi’s letter to “the New World.”

Gary R. Mormino is scholar in residence at Florida Humanities and the Frank E. Duckwall professor emeritus of Florida history at USF’s St. Petersburg campus.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Russia’s onslaught continues in Ukraine, Biden calls Putin ‘war criminal’

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said, even as the two sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting. The airstrike ripped apart the center of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Vladimir Lenin
Person
Joseph Stalin
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'After this Putin is finished': Military experts say Russian leader has bitten off more than he can chew with 'massively foolish' invasion of Ukraine and it marks the start of the end of his time in power even if Kyiv falls

Vladimir Putin could be 'finished' by the invasion of Ukraine after under-estimating military, social and economic resistance at home and abroad, a military expert has suggested. Professor Michael Clarke said that sending soldiers to take Kyiv was 'massively foolish' and could become a 'peak Putin' moment that leads eventually to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian People#Social Unrest#New York City Mayor#Dateline#Old World#Jewish#Eastern#Chuzis#Sephardic Jews#Ukrainian
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Two billionaire Putin pals stand to make a killing from delivery app Getir in US cities serving up 1,500 grocery items from bananas to filet mignon in 10 minutes while Russian president tries to starve Ukrainians

As Russian strongman Vladimir Putin tries to starve Ukrainians by laying siege to cities across the country, two of his oligarch pals hope to make a fortune by delivering food to Americans. Vladimir Potanin and Arkady Volozh, both among the richest men in the world, are investors of a controversial,...
ECONOMY
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Russian convoy near Kyiv ‘suffering continued losses’ and Putin forced to use conscript troops, UK claims

Russian forces massed in a column north-west of Kyiv have made “little progress” and are “suffering continued losses” at the hands of Ukraine’s military, a UK intelligence update has claimed. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) also accused Russia of deploying conscript troops to Ukraine and said Vladimir Putin will have to draw from across his forces “and other sources to replace his losses”.Russia has admitted that conscript soldiers have been sent into Ukraine and that some have been captured by Ukrainian troops. Vladimir Putin had vowed that conscripts would not be used and that Russian forces would rely on professional troops. But Moscow’s...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge NATO tank convoy headed to Russian border country

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. A massive convoy of British troops entered the NATO-allied nation of Estonia, which borders Russia, on Friday. Drone footage captured along a roadway in Estonia showed the line of military transport vehicles hauling tanks,...
MILITARY
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
61K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy