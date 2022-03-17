ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa-based duo’s song goes viral with help of dancers worldwide

By Maggie Duffy
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Tampa-based pop duo SavannaQ's single "Tenderness" has made an impact on dancers worldwide. [ Courtesy of SavannaQ ]

As an unsigned band, pop duo SavannaQ (Maggie “Savanna Lee” Driebe and Miller Joyner aka Quincy Miller) had to get creative to navigate the music industry.

In 2019 they completed their single Tenderness, and had the idea to release it on the internet to see if people would dance with it. They connected with hundreds of people online.

The song expresses the need for compassion among each other.

“It shows that there’s more to the song than just the music,” Miller said. “It creates an opportunity for people to express what they believe in.”

Savanna Lee started reaching out to dance groups to see if there was interest in using the song.

In 2020, UK-based professional flash mob company Club Mob responded. They wanted to film a video of some of their dancers moving to Tenderness in their own spaces, as a reaction to the pandemic and lockdown. The dancers were largely out of work, so this was a way for them to get paid.

The video gained more than 250,000 views on YouTube. Hundreds of people from around the world began submitting videos to Club Mob performing the choreography to the song.

“It made me cry, obviously,” said Savanna Lee. “Like wow, this is so beautiful that people are so greatly impacted by this song at this time.”

Fast forward two years, and the song is still making an impact. On March 20, Club Mob is holding its biggest flash mob ever, the Tenderness Flash Mob Project, at various locations in London. It will be filmed and streamed on Club Mob’s YouTube channel.

Participants who would like to join in can do so virtually by visiting whoisclubmob.co.uk to learn the choreography and send the video to Club Mob. The videos will be featured on the company’s YouTube channel.

The event is a fundraiser to benefit Choose Love, which helps refugees worldwide and Sanku Project Healthy Children, with a mission to end malnutrition in Africa. Donations can be made to justgiving.com/team/clubmob2.

SavannaQ, who blend pop with a range of genres including Reggaeton and electronic music, formed in Gainesville in 2018.

Miller, 30, is the duo’s composer, lead songwriter and engineer, while Savanna Lee, 27, is on lead vocals and also writes songs. Miller played in a band called Morning Fatty, touring around for years, while Savanna Lee comes from a background in choir.

They moved to Tampa two years ago and decided to focus on their own home recording studio, with a goal to connect to more artists and produce them.

“I think that’s really the moral of the story is we’re just kind of organically reaching out and creating opportunities with each other, which is really cool,” Miller said. “And we can’t wait to see the products that come out of that.”

Savanna Lee said honesty, humility and gratitude are at the forefront of their music.

“Our mission is to inspire people and no matter where you are, who you are, there’s something beautiful about every single one of us,” she said.

For more information about SavannaQ, visit savannaq.com.

