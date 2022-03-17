ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother, child found dead after ‘heavy fire’ at Madison mobile home, sheriff’s office says

By Emily Mikkelsen, Justyn Melrose, Dolan Reynolds
 4 days ago

MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — A child and a mother were found dead after a fire destroyed a Madison mobile home on Wednesday morning.

After 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, fire crews responded to a fire at a single-wide mobile home on the 200 block of Madison Beach Road.

Madison Fire Chief Jim Ritchey said most of the fire was focused in the middle of the home.

“We are still getting witnesses and asking questions,” Ritchey said.

It’s unclear how many people, if any, had been inside the home at the time of the fire.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

