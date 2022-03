The New York Rangers have acquired forward Andrew Copp from the Winnipeg Jets. Multiple reports indicate that several draft picks are heading the other way. Copp, 27, emerged as a top target in the last 24 hours once it became clear he was being made available by the Jets. This season, he has 13 goals and 32 points in 55 games. The Michigan born forward can play a little center but has been used primarily on the wing. His current cap hit is $3.64M and he will be looking for an increase next season as a pending UFA.

NHL ・ 1 HOUR AGO